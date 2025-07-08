Mario Kart World has only been out for a month, but as you'd expect, speedrunners are already aiming to destroy race track times in the game's Time Trial mode, and a familiar face is already dominating the competition on one particular track (thanks Polygon!).

Twitch streamer and Geometry Dash expert Technical is the current world record holder in the new iteration of Rainbow Road after spending over a hundred hours perfecting the course and tricking his way to the best time.

In Time Trial mode, Rainbow Road is broken up into four sections, with each section taking over a minute on average for your garden variety Mario Kart World player. Yet Technical has managed to complete the entire course in 3:39:987, and he's currently on top.

The world record has been in flux ever since the game's release, with the leader changing 34 times over the course of the past month. Technical is the very first person to break the four-minute barrier, which means the game is well and truly on at this point. Have a watch below.

This shouldn't be a huge surprise, however; Technical is also the world record holder for Mario Kart 8 and 8 Deluxe's Rainbow Road (on 200cc). So you could say he's a bit of an expert at the multicoloured course.

Many thought hitting the sub-four minute mark would take a lot longer than it has, but many players have been extremely close to breaking that barrier, but a combination of track length and a late-race trick have proven difficult.

We'll be keeping an eye on this over the coming months — and likely years. Perhaps 3:55 is the next milestone?

What do you think of the new Rainbow Road? Let us know in the comments.