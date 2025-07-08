This week's UK physical game charts are in, and it's back to business as usual for Mario Kart World.
After being overtaken by the critically-acclaimed Death Stranding 2, the Switch 2 launch title has stormed back to number one, with EA Sports FC 25 snatching up second spot, leaving Sam Porter Bridges in third.
It's a largely familiar top ten this week, too. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is right behind the top three, with the Switch 2 version making up 19% of this week's sales. Tears of the Kingdom sold best on Switch 2 this week, with 62% of copies being the newest version of the game. And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling gangbusters!
Looking outside the best of the best, Echoes of Wisdom returned to the charts this week at number 38 — those free Switch 2 enhancements are surely helping there — while Sonic X Shadow Generations is selling best on Switch 2, with 38% of sales this week landing on the new console.
That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40 breakdown, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|2
|1
|Mario Kart World
|8
|2
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 43%, PS5 27%, PS4 26%, XBS 1%
|1
|3
|Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
|3
|4
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|PC 62%, Switch 2 19%, PS5 15%, XBS 3%
|5
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|6
|6
|Minecraft
|4
|7
|Hogwarts Legacy
|PS5 57%, Switch 2 17%, Switch 15%, PS4 5%
|13
|8
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%
|24
|9
|F1 25
|12
|10
|Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
|9
|11
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|21
|12
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|17
|13
|Grand Theft Auto V
|10
|14
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 97%, Switch 2%, XBS 0%
|16
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|14
|16
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|11
|17
|Elden Ring
|18
|18
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%
|15
|19
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|19
|20
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|22
|21
|Super Mario Odyssey
|33
|22
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|40
|23
|Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Switch 2 93%, PS5 6%, PS4 1%
|-
|24
|It Takes Two
|Switch 65%, PS4 35%
|25
|25
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|23
|26
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
|-
|27
|EA Sports UFC 5
|27
|28
|Pokemon Scarlet
|28
|29
|Pokemon Violet
|-
|30
|Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|-
|31
|WWE 2K25
|-
|32
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 43%, PS5 43%, XBS 9%, PS4 5%
|34
|33
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 98%, PS5 2%
|38
|34
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|32
|35
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 2 38%, Switch 32%, PS5 20%, XBS 6%
|-
|36
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|35
|37
|Split Fiction
|PS5 52%, Switch 2 37%, XBS 12%
|-
|38
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|37
|39
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 62%, Switch 38%
|-
|40
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus
[Compiled by GfK]