Mario Kart World Cow
Image: Nintendo Life

This week's UK physical game charts are in, and it's back to business as usual for Mario Kart World.

After being overtaken by the critically-acclaimed Death Stranding 2, the Switch 2 launch title has stormed back to number one, with EA Sports FC 25 snatching up second spot, leaving Sam Porter Bridges in third.

It's a largely familiar top ten this week, too. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is right behind the top three, with the Switch 2 version making up 19% of this week's sales. Tears of the Kingdom sold best on Switch 2 this week, with 62% of copies being the newest version of the game. And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling gangbusters!

Looking outside the best of the best, Echoes of Wisdom returned to the charts this week at number 38 — those free Switch 2 enhancements are surely helping there — while Sonic X Shadow Generations is selling best on Switch 2, with 38% of sales this week landing on the new console.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40 breakdown, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split
2 1 Mario Kart World
8 2 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 43%, PS5 27%, PS4 26%, XBS 1%
1 3 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
3 4 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 62%, Switch 2 19%, PS5 15%, XBS 3%
5 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6 6 Minecraft
4 7 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 57%, Switch 2 17%, Switch 15%, PS4 5%
13 8 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%
24 9 F1 25
12 10 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
9 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
21 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
17 13 Grand Theft Auto V
10 14 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, XBS 0%
16 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14 16 Super Mario Party Jamboree
11 17 Elden Ring
18 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 56%, Switch 44%
15 19 Super Mario Bros. Wonder
19 20 Nintendo Switch Sports
22 21 Super Mario Odyssey
33 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
40 23 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 93%, PS5 6%, PS4 1%
- 24 It Takes Two Switch 65%, PS4 35%
25 25 Assassin's Creed Shadows
23 26 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- 27 EA Sports UFC 5
27 28 Pokemon Scarlet
28 29 Pokemon Violet
- 30 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0%
- 31 WWE 2K25
- 32 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 43%, PS5 43%, XBS 9%, PS4 5%
34 33 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2%
38 34 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
32 35 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 38%, Switch 32%, PS5 20%, XBS 6%
- 36 Red Dead Redemption 2
35 37 Split Fiction PS5 52%, Switch 2 37%, XBS 12%
- 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
37 39 Red Dead Redemption PS4 62%, Switch 38%
- 40 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

[Compiled by GfK]

