This week's UK physical game charts are in, and it's back to business as usual for Mario Kart World.

After being overtaken by the critically-acclaimed Death Stranding 2, the Switch 2 launch title has stormed back to number one, with EA Sports FC 25 snatching up second spot, leaving Sam Porter Bridges in third.

It's a largely familiar top ten this week, too. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is right behind the top three, with the Switch 2 version making up 19% of this week's sales. Tears of the Kingdom sold best on Switch 2 this week, with 62% of copies being the newest version of the game. And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling gangbusters!

Looking outside the best of the best, Echoes of Wisdom returned to the charts this week at number 38 — those free Switch 2 enhancements are surely helping there — while Sonic X Shadow Generations is selling best on Switch 2, with 38% of sales this week landing on the new console.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40 breakdown, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Mario Kart World 8 2 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 43%, PS5 27%, PS4 26%, XBS 1% 1 3 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach 3 4 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition PC 62%, Switch 2 19%, PS5 15%, XBS 3% 5 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 6 Minecraft 4 7 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 57%, Switch 2 17%, Switch 15%, PS4 5% 13 8 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 62%, Switch 38% 24 9 F1 25 12 10 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 9 11 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 21 12 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 17 13 Grand Theft Auto V 10 14 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, XBS 0% 16 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14 16 Super Mario Party Jamboree 11 17 Elden Ring 18 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 56%, Switch 44% 15 19 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 19 20 Nintendo Switch Sports 22 21 Super Mario Odyssey 33 22 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 40 23 Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Switch 2 93%, PS5 6%, PS4 1% - 24 It Takes Two Switch 65%, PS4 35% 25 25 Assassin's Creed Shadows 23 26 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - 27 EA Sports UFC 5 27 28 Pokemon Scarlet 28 29 Pokemon Violet - 30 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered Switch 100%, PS4 0% - 31 WWE 2K25 - 32 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 43%, PS5 43%, XBS 9%, PS4 5% 34 33 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2% 38 34 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury 32 35 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 2 38%, Switch 32%, PS5 20%, XBS 6% - 36 Red Dead Redemption 2 35 37 Split Fiction PS5 52%, Switch 2 37%, XBS 12% - 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 37 39 Red Dead Redemption PS4 62%, Switch 38% - 40 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts