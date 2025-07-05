We've now been glued to our Switch 2 for a whole month, and it's got us wondering how much mileage our community has gotten out of the new game Mario Kart World.
While it might not be the launch title everyone was hoping for, it's still packed with plenty of things to do. This includes a new Knockout Tour mode, a whole world to free roam, and plenty of classic options like Grand Prix, local and online multiplayer, Time Trials, and Battle Mode.
So, how much time have you spent in Mario Kart World so far? What mode have you played the most and what would you rate the game now that you've had an entire month with it (and after that recent patch)? Let us know by voting in our poll:
If you still haven't played Mario Kart World, or aren't sure if it's the right game for you, you can check out our Nintendo Life review. We said the title was the perfect introduction to Nintendo's new console generation, awarding it an "excellent" score.