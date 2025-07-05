I'm around 20 hours with Knockout Mode only slightly played more than Grand Prix (I include Versus Mode in that too). Definitely an excellent game, with my only gripe being the perennial one of the Grand Prix Mode too easy. I went straight to 150cc and completed them on the first attempt, winning 6 of them (including the Special Cup) and finishing second in the other two. While someone will say there's still two to win, that's not a requirement for game progression and failure should be an option. I want to be seriously challenged and to fail often, and that Nintendo still can't deliver in this simple capacity is ridiculous. Free Roam, while fun, is not an adequate substitute for single player longevity.

A minor gripe is online racing should allow traditional 3-lap races as a selectable option. If the intermission sections were a bit shorter and we got two full laps of a course, not one, I wouldn't be as fussed.

I also loathe Mirror Mode as any sort of bonus option. Reverse Mode should be the bonus as that is a genuine layout change. That you can go in the reverse direction in Free Roam means that Reverse Mode is an easy addition because any necessary track adjustments are done.

The positives are Knockout Mode, some of the intermission sections, and the quality of the new tracks. Bowser Castle, Boo Cinema and DK Spaceport are brilliant. I can't think of a disappointing track. I've even warmed to the revised Choco Mountain. The 24 racers surprisingly don't make MKW too chaotic because recovery seems faster and attacks are still limited to those around you. Against the CPU, the field strings out immensely, so you're effectively only racing six or so others anyway. I appreciate the karts are set types (no fooling around with parts) and the overall feel.

With a few tweaks, easily a 10/10 game. More challenge, traditional 3-lap races online, and an achievement count in Free Roam, would have done that. Reverse Mode would make MKW an 11/10!