Nintendo's latest update for Mario Kart World is now live, and the main change it's brought comes via the following patch note:

"Adjusted courses selected in “Random” when selecting next course in a wireless “VS Race.”

Okay, so what does this mean? Well, prior to the update, selecting a standard race when competing online would give you the option to choose either an intermission race from a set selection of three courses, or choose something at random. The random option would often ditch the intermission setup in favour of a standard 3-lap race around one of the game's excellent themed courses.

So if you happen to see the vast majority of players choosing 'random' when selecting a course, this is why.

The update has changed this, and according to many fans, it's proven to be a bit of a slap in the face. Basically, Nintendo is now doubling down on the intermission races, meaning you begin the race on a rolling start and drive across the roads toward the selected track. So while it is still possible to land a standard 3-lap race, the probability of doing so has plummeted.

So yeah, fans aren't particularly happy with the update, as demonstrated in TWD98's YouTube video above. Folks are also voicing their concerns over on Famiboards, with user CoralSensei4 stating "I was genuinely having fun playing this game and perfecting the three lap tracks for online and this just ruined all of that practice".

Our very own community user Ade117 echoed this sentiment in our recent update article and said "What a downer of an update. I prefer to play 3 laps around a track, but Nintendo wants that to be as difficult as possible to do online".

Famiboards member hushh went one step further and said "Well that was basically a waste of money I guess. Won't touch this game until this tone deaf and idiotic decision is fixed".

We've no doubt Nintendo will continue to apply updates to Mario Kart World in the coming days, weeks, months, and even years. Here's hoping it takes feedback on board and makes standard 3-lap races an option for online play again.