Another week of Switch 2 sales has come and gone, and Famitsu is here to give us the rundown on the physical figures from Japan.
Unsurprisingly, Mario Kart World is still in pole position, shifting an additional 122,578 units in its third week, and pushing its total sales past the one million mark. Elsewhere, RAIDOU Remastered arrived with a splash, with the Switch, PS5, Switch 2 and PS4 releases all nabbing a top 10 spot in their debut week.
Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's Switch 2 Editions continue to hang on in there, with Fantasy Life i and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma still putting up strong Switch performances against the big hitters.
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
Onto hardware now, and it has been another big one for the Switch 2, with an additional 140,026 units under its belt after surpassing the big one milly last week. Interestingly, the Switch Lite and OLED models follow behind in second and third, meaning that the Switch 1's combined sales (12,769) are once again higher than the PS5's (6,006) across the consoles' respective SKUs, after Sony took the lead last time.
Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart:
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 13
As someone who is loving Mario Kart World, it's very frustrating seeing all of the backlash against the game, especially after the recent update.
I'm not saying people aren't allowed to feel how they want to, but it doesn't help in making me feel a little alone in being overall really satisfied with the game.
I wonder if the Switch 2 version of RAIDOU has sold fewer copies than the Switch 1 version due to it being a Game-Key Card?
That's really a great start for the Switch 2 but I have an impression that on the Nintendo side of games, things are a bit obscure at the moment.
I might have missed some games but I can only think of 2 from Nintendo on the horizon (DK and MP4).
I wonder what they will offer on the second half of the year to keep the sales going.
Are you saying 1 million in Japan, physical?
I would never have thought!
Are they paying $80 too?
(Personally I'm not a fan of this game, almost regretting the bundle even.)
@SuperBro64 eh, I've been loving it regardless. There will always be controversy in life. Enjoy what you like and don't pay attention to the noise.
@SuperBro64 As someone who is very upset about the new update, there's two things I want to say. Firstly, don't let us ruin it for you. I'm glad you enjoy the game, even if I can't right now. But secondly, I'm going to keep complaining about it, because the only way this gets fixed is if Nintendo sees us being vocal about it. Trust me, I understand your sentiment, I felt the same way with Zelda totk when that released. But you just enjoy what you enjoy, don't let negativity ruin your fun
@SuperBro64 You are not alone, I love the game too, and free roam is awesome too imo.
It was worth to buy the physical release.
@SuperBro64 your not the only 1 I enjoy the game, though I think the backlash is quite over blown.
@SuperBro64 Definitely not alone for sure. I am still in love with it and played it for 4 hours straight last night. That time just flew by!
It's an incredible game and I'm about to start playing it on my lunch break here in a few minutes at work!
@SuperBro64 As someone who went through something similar with Risk of Rain 2’s Seeker of the Storm I wouldn’t worry about it. If you enjoy the game then that’s all that matters.
PlayStation is in life support! And I can’t believe Japan is sleeping on Cynerpunk.
@tourjeff How could you forget about the system-seller Kirby's Air Ride 2?
@PepperMintRex @MTMike87 @traceman @TAttila @Bigmanfan @IronMan30 I appreciate all of the nice responses from everyone here. Definitely makes me feel better now. Thanks, everyone! 👍
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...