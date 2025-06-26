Another week of Switch 2 sales has come and gone, and Famitsu is here to give us the rundown on the physical figures from Japan.

Unsurprisingly, Mario Kart World is still in pole position, shifting an additional 122,578 units in its third week, and pushing its total sales past the one million mark. Elsewhere, RAIDOU Remastered arrived with a splash, with the Switch, PS5, Switch 2 and PS4 releases all nabbing a top 10 spot in their debut week.

Both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's Switch 2 Editions continue to hang on in there, with Fantasy Life i and Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma still putting up strong Switch performances against the big hitters.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (16th- 22nd June) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 122,578

1,044,044

2



RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Switch 21,146

NEW 3

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army PS5 19,248

NEW

4

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Switch 7,504

130,625

5

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 5,887 17,825

6

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army Switch 2 5,783

NEW

7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,397

6,353,250

8

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Switch 5,339

60,766

9

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army PS4 5,258 NEW 10

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 4,861

17,261

Onto hardware now, and it has been another big one for the Switch 2, with an additional 140,026 units under its belt after surpassing the big one milly last week. Interestingly, the Switch Lite and OLED models follow behind in second and third, meaning that the Switch 1's combined sales (12,769) are once again higher than the PS5's (6,006) across the consoles' respective SKUs, after Sony took the lead last time.

Here's your rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console

Unit Sales (16th - 22nd June)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

140,026

1,241,162

2



Switch Lite 5,217

6,592,497 3

Switch OLED 5,110

9,071,237

4

PlayStation 5

3,581

5,703,854

5

Switch 2,442 20,114,374

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 1,676

222,857

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 749 976,235

8

Xbox Series S 107 337,918

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 47

20,901 10

Xbox Series X 37 320,799

11

PlayStation 4

28

7,929,678



< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.