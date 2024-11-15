Following up on Metroid Prime was never going to be easy. Although many (this writer included) were sceptical of Retro Studios’ abilities to move Metroid into the 3D, first-person realm, the team not only managed to put its own spin on an established Nintendo franchise successfully, but it also created one of the greatest games of all time.
How the heck are you supposed to top that? Well, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes doesn’t quite reach the same heights as its predecessor, and it’s often regarded as the lesser entry in an eventual trilogy (though to be honest, even the worst Prime game is better than the majority of games out there). That said, it will always remain one of my personal favourites in the franchise thanks to its bold experimentation with parallel worlds.
Although parallel worlds were hardly a brand new concept back in 2004 (heck, Zelda: A Link to the Past managed it more than a decade prior), its implementation in Prime 2 blew away my fledgling 15-year-old mind. It fundamentally changed how you approach exploration: by introducing a deadly atmosphere within Dark Aether that slowly damages Samus if she merely touches it, you need to utilise ‘safety bubbles’ scattered throughout the environment to maintain your health.
What this means, then, is you can’t stop and hang about like you might have done in OG Metroid Prime. Unless you’re safely ensconced in a permanent bubble, you need to stay on the move. There are even bubbles that you can activate on the fly, but these won’t stick around for long; soon enough, they’ll shrink down to nothing, and you’ll either need to activate it again, or simply leg it to the nearest safe spot.
Crossing between Aether and Dark Aether really highlighted the differences in tone between each region. The former is a bit quieter and more forgiving, while the latter just constantly fills you with dread with its purple colour tones and formidable 'Warrior Ing' enemies. Even though not many folks were keen on this, it really helps to mix up the exploration aspect, since Prime 2 doesn’t benefit from spectacular biomes like Phendrana Drifts from the first game.
More than anything, it’s perhaps the most unique, experimental feature from the entire Metroid franchise. Sure, Metroid Dread introduced the E.M.M.I sections, Fusion added in the SA-X enemy, and Prime 3: Corruption included a number of neat motion-controlled mechanics to take advantage of the Wii. But Metroid, as awesome as it is, has always played it quite safe with new ideas, and Prime 2’s dual-world mechanic is perhaps the boldest and most interesting of the bunch.
It’s a shame that the game isn’t held in such high regard outside of hardcore Metroid fans. Retro Studios made some notable improvements to the original, including condensing the need to backtrack a lot, along with incredible additions to Samus’ armour and weapon loadouts.
Its reputation has taken a few hits over the years thanks to the aforementioned ‘safety bubble’ mechanic and the horrendous Spider Guardian boss, but it’s a bloomin’ great game otherwise and deserves to stand alongside Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch.
How about it, Nintendo?
Did you play Metroid Prime 2: Echoes back in the day? What did you make of the whole dual-world mechanic? Let us know your thoughts, and whether it should come to Switch, with a comment down below.
best one of the trilogy, in my opinion
I’ve only played a couple hours of the game before dropping it years ago and I honest to god don’t know why. I think I remember really enjoying my time with it, but apparently not? I’d love to give it another shot.
I’d be genuinely surprised if Nintendo doesn’t release Prime 2 and 3 on the Switch before Prime 4 is released. I’d be content if they just simply bumped up the resolution of those games to 1080p and called it a day, though I genuinely understand why people consider those kinds of HD ports to be lazy cash grabs.
Fingers crossed Prime 2 and also 3 will be remastered (or even just upscaled honestly, them being rereleased is what matters the most) for Switch and/or its successor sooner rather than later!
While it's clearly not a shadow drop for the anniversary at this point, I still have high hopes that Prime 2 and 3 will come to Switch prior to Prime 4's release.
Hopefully this (and Prime 3) gets remastered before MP4 releases. Wishful thinking but a shadow drop before Christmas would be amazing.
Played Prime 2 for the first time this year myself via the Wii Trilogy release and was genuinely amazed by how different it was compared to the first game. While I ultimately still do prefer MP1 as an overall experience, MP2's more Zelda-like structure and grittier world/tone have stuck with me from the moment I first played it and I highly respect how willing it was to break away from the formula established in the first game. Hopefully it and MP3 will get modern ports in the near future so that more people can play these fantastic games on current hardware!
also Dark Samus is way cooler in their home series than Smash Bros would have you believe like good LORD XD
I loved the heck out of MP2. We actually got it before MP1 growing up, since it had multiplayer. Loved blasting around Sidehopper Station and tumbling around Spider Complex.
I hope that the game both gets the MP1 treatment when/if it comes over to the Switch, and that its multiplayer is entirely in-tact. I'd love to revisit both.
Wished it got the remastered treatment.
Echoes is defo my fav out of the 3 Prime games. It has the coolest suit upgrades and environments imo. There's just something spooky about the atmosphere in this game, finding all the dead space marines when you first land on the planet really reminds me of Aliens.
Were there other 3d metroidvanias ever created? I mean real metroidvanias, not 3d games with vaguely samey mechanics or level design.
My first one and one of the highlights of the GameCube for me growing up. One hell of a game.
Prime 2 is my favorite Prime game. That and Super Metroid are tied for my favorite in the series. Would love a remaster.
My favorite Metroid game of all time and my favorite game with the light/dark world mechanic.
Metroid Prime 2: Echoes of Wisdom
Though I love the setting and atmosphere of the areas in the first Metroid prime, the second one i believe has the superiors= gameplay and exploration, with making the new suits feel really different and their own (the light suit is probably my favorite suit in Metroid history along with with the original fusion suit).
Whoever designed the Echo Visor and the Game Over Screen, let me tell you...
Congratulations.
You managed to make me creep the most out of any videogame I ever played with those two alone.
In my opinion Prime 2 is the better game but we're talking about two 10/10 games. Ultimately I just prefer the more unique atmosphere, lore, and gameplay loop.
Prime 2 Echoes is my all time fav Metroid game. I have very fond memories associated with it.
Experimental...?? It was basically Metroid Prime but with two dimensions, like Zelda AlttP and Oot... Nothing different and original there.
It isn't a bad game, mind you, but it's by far the worst of the trilogy. I'd rather have Corruption remastered, that was a better game.
They definitely should do what they did with Pikmin before 4 came out and give us the last 2 games before Beyond
@GreenFlash Certainly in the top 3!
@Dadou Banjo-Tooie (and perhaps Mirror's Edge Catalyst, but I didn't play this game yet).
By the way, Metroid Prime are not "Metroidvania" in my opinion, because there is no RPG element.
There is, in my opinion, a less than 10% chance that Nintendo will not remaster these games at some point given how the first one was received. Whether that will be before or after Switch 2 arrives is another question.
I'm actually playing this on the Wii Metroid Prime Trilogy right now. I found it really confusing when I played it for the first time especially when you keep alternating between light and dark Aether. The last boss, the Ing Emperor was bloody fantastic though. God I got such satisfaction killing it with Samus's Sonic Boom weapon.
@Rudolf how is one of the genre namesakes not in that genre?
I remember playing 2 then going back to 1 and finding it boring, so perhaps 2 does do a bit in the innovation department
My favorite of the trilogy, although Prime 1's just a hair behind it. Just replayed 3 a couple of months ago after the 4 trailer came out, and yeah, there's a reason I've only played that one twice. It's just not much fun, not like 1 or 2.
I get why people dislike the "corrosive atmosphere" mechanic in 2, but I think that's on player for not approaching the game in the right headspace. Like, I have friends who just refuse to give Majora's Mask a fair shot because they don't like the three day timer, but it's not there to be a limitation, it's there to contribute to the atmosphere and mood of the game. If you're averagely-skilled, the corrosion will hardly ever be a factor.
Probably my least favourite of the trilogy. That isn’t to say I don’t like it though- I love it. I just feel like I really need to be in the mood if I’m going to go back to it because the atmosphere of the whole thing is just so oppressive. Prime and Corruption can be oppressive themselves but have plenty of moments of levity…Echoes just doesn’t let you breathe.
Most impressive thing about it is how fast they managed to make it. Such a great game only 2 years after the first one is just insane.
@StarPoint I really.hope they do that. I need the whole Series on one console and while we're at it, add twilight princiess and wind waker too.
More than likely we'll get Prime 2 & 3 in 2025 before 4 comes out.
I think I just don't like FPS games now. I feel claustrophobic and lost. I used to like Halo and the like but I guess I outgrew it. I got Prime remaster and probably put 2 hours into it before just dropping it, it's beautiful, I love the atmosphere but I felt bored, and not able to really enjoy myself.
@Dadou While I am very biased I absolutely loved the 3D Castlevanias on PS2. Unfortunately I agree that the level design, especially in Curse of Darkness left much to be desired, those otherwise could have been all time greats. But to answer your question I would consider those 3D metroidvania proper.
For me it is also the best Prime game. Best level design, the difficulty is very well balanced, definitely my favorite game in the Prime serie (MP1 is also definitely awesome). I'm not so fan of MP3 though.
Echoes is my favorite entry in the Prime series. Also, the Spider Guardian is fine! Great even. It’s a cool way to do a boss fight.
@rosemo I don’t think Prime Remastered sold very well though?
I dreaded playing through this game.
This was my first gamecube game. It gave 11 year old me the spooks, but I still enjoyed it.
Anyone who rates Echoes as the weakest entry in the trilogy is drinking crazy juice. It's the Majora's Mask to Prime's Ocarina.
It was a day 1 buy for me, but the EU release was 2 weeks later.
I only played it once back then, so it's been a long time. While I do think they took the lessons learned and changed the gameplay to make it distinct, I feel MP1 is still the better game, because of the more interesting locales, as this article also points out. Dark Aether does get a bit oppressive after a while. But it's like arguing whether The Godfather 2 is better than 1.
Sadly, I had to sell my copy afterwards, because money was tight back then. A remaster would be welcome, it would go straight to the top of the backlog.
Great game but those RezBit enemies that shut down your suit can GTFO 🤣
Easily my favorite Metroid game. Metroid is one of my all time favorite series, but this game is by far the pinnacle for my taste.
It makes me sad how many people rate Prime more highly than Echoes. I feel Prime is really good but so vanilla compared to Echoes. It's like how Ocarina was brilliant but completely outclassed by Majora's Mask.
