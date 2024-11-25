Piggyback, the company behind the official guides for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, has announced that it is once again teaming up with Nintendo on another release. But this is no guide. It's a Metroid Prime art book.

'Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective' launches in Summer 2025, bringing a celebration of the series' artwork to coffee tables around the world. Inside, we can expect to find all manner of drawings and illustrations from Prime, Echoes and Corruption, printed on premium sheet paper with a gorgeous metallic foil hardcover. Oof.

Alongside all of this wonderful art, the 212-page visual retrospective goes behind the scenes on the series' development with a foreword by Metroid Prime producer Kensuke Tanabe, written introductions from Retro Studios and producer notes on how the designs came to be. Once again, oof.

Here's a rundown of the book's key features from the Piggyback website:

- Covers Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, and Metroid Prime Remastered

- Includes a foreword by Metroid Prime producer Kensuke Tanabe

- Features a vast array of high-quality art and sketches from the developers

- Comes with exclusive Retro Studios-penned introductions to each game

- Dozens of Producer’s Notes offer commentaries, insights and anecdotes on the featured artwork

- Stitch-bound, with a lavish cloth hardcover featuring an etched Samus metallic foil, and printed on high-quality art paper

pic.twitter.com/nn0Skj7aq8 Pumped to reveal our first art book, in collaboration with Nintendo. METROID PRIME 1–3: A VISUAL RETROSPECTIVE celebrates the art of the series covering MP1–3 & Remastered with exclusive insights from the game developers. Coming summer 2025. https://t.co/Caa6aO2aga November 25, 2024

We still don't have a precise release date on this one just yet outside of "Summer 2025", but we do know that the art book will retail at £39.99 / €44.99. Hey, if last year's Tears of the Kingdom guide is anything to go by, we'd wager that it will be quite the beauty.

If only we could play through Prime 2 and 3 on Switch before this book is released. *Nudge, nudge* Eh, Nintendo?