It's no understatement to say that 2023 has been stacked with memorable video gaming moments. Yes, the past 12 months might not have brought us new Nintendo hardware, but many of the games and announcements have been among the Switch's best — maybe even Nintendo's best.
With three bumper edition Directs, surprise drops, and games packed with great moments, our list of punch-the-air experiences grows longer the more we think about it. So, we have decided to share some of our favourites, the moments that left us grinning cheek-to-cheek or that elicited a small yelp of surprise (most of us are Brits, so such displays are a big deal).
Below, you will find our selection of Nintendo's very best moments from 2023. We have split the mentions into two categories to account for news/announcement moments and gaming moments — be warned, the latter contains some light spoilers for Nintendo's 2023 releases, so you might want to skip over them if you are still yet to play.