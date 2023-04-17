With a little under four weeks remaining until the worldwide launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's still a little early to debate whether or not the game itself will be superior to its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You know, seeing as nobody's played it yet, an' all.

We here at Nintendo Life love a good debate, though — our video team just recently ranked every trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to check out the video and other poll at the bottom of the article — and since Nintendo has now graced us with the third and final trailer for the upcoming sequel, we thought it would be fun to find out whether our lovely community prefers the latest glimpse at Tears of the Kingdom, or its counterpart, the 2017 Nintendo Switch Presentation trailer for Breath of the Wild. The latter is known in some circles as The Best Trailer Ever Made™, but TOTK's final one is a bit tasty, too.

Both trailers share much in common, including sweeping views of the environment, tantalising hints at how the games' narratives might play out, and introductions to the numerous residents of Hyrule. But which one is really better? Well, it's up to you. Check out each trailer below and don't forget to cast your vote in our poll.

First, let's remind ourselves of the two final trailers for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch Presentation Trailer (2017)

The final trailer for Breath of the Wild has become simply iconic within the Nintendo community and ranks as one of the finest trailers for any Nintendo game (possibly any game full stop).

It starts with some beautiful glimpses of the scenery throughout Hyrule before resting on the Master Sword hidden within Korok Forest. Then, the camera sweeps toward Link standing atop a hill overlooking Hyrule Castle, and it's this moment that sends chills down our spines - it's simply stunning. The music is perfect and wonderfully encapsulates just how epic this game is going to be.

From this point on, we get a lot of quick cuts showcasing gameplay and cutscenes, giving us hint after hint as to who we'll be meeting on our journey and where the story might take us. The music remains consistently epic throughout and the voiceover work does a more than adequate job of demonstrating the stakes at play here. Just wonderful stuff.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3 (2023)

Looking back at both trailers now, it's actually quite shocking just how similar they are in terms of structure and content. The Tears of the Kingdom trailer once again starts with quiet shots of the scenery, focusing on the new Sky Islands. Then the music kicks in and we see Link sky diving towards the surface.

Unlike Breath of the Wild's trailer, this one rests on the quieter moments a bit longer, and it's really not until we see Hyrule Castle rising from the ground that things kick into high gear. After a glimpse of Ganondorf / Demise / Whoever-the-heck-that-guy-is, we get quick shots of gameplay and narrative beats, wisely focusing on aspects not found in the first game.

Overall, while there are definitely moments in this trailer that feel darker than the first game, the overarching vibe is still quite uplifting. The beautiful saxophone music, the reintroduction of the first game's cast, and the stunning shots of Link soaring through the sky atop a flying structure: it's simply epic.

Which final Zelda trailer was better? Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3 2023 I can't pick between them! Which final Zelda trailer was better? (1,350 votes) Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 37 % Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Official Trailer #3 2023 43 % I can't pick between them! 20 %

Which is your favourite trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? E3 2019 Trailer - "Sequel now in development" E3 2021 Trailer - "Let's sky dive!" Official Trailer #1 - Title Reveal Official Trailer #2 - Is that Ganondorf? Official Trailer #3 - Yep, that's Ganondorf Which is your favourite trailer for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? (1,152 votes) E3 2019 Trailer - "Sequel now in development" 6 % E3 2021 Trailer - "Let's sky dive!" 3 % Official Trailer #1 - Title Reveal 1 % Official Trailer #2 - Is that Ganondorf? 2 % Official Trailer #3 - Yep, that's Ganondorf 88 %

Voted for your favourite Zelda Trailer? Good work. Be sure to leave a comment below with your reasoning and why your trailer of choice is the top dog. And check out our video team debating and ranking all the TOTK-specific trailers, too: