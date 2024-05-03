Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Following its reveal, the First 4 Figures Animal Crossing: New Horizons 'Isabelle' exclusive edition statue is now on sale.

You can pre-order this statue at the early bird price of US$89.99 (normally US$104.99) over the next 31 days and it's estimated to ship in the fourth quarter of this year.

The exclusive edition of the statue comes with a magnetic backdrop, a touch sensor (which plays 3 different Animal Crossing themes and voice tracks), USB-C cable, a premium box, numbered base, and authentication card. Here are the dimensions along with another look:

"Statue including base: H: 10" / 25.5 cm, W: 5.1" / 13 cm, D: 5.5" /14 cm, Weight: 0.840 kg"

In addition to this, First 4 Figures has teased two more Animal Crossing: New Horizons' figures. This includes Tom Nook and K.K. Slider. You can see the silhouettes in the trailer at the top of this page.

