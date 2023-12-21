Below, you'll find 21 games which came to Switch in 2023 and comments from NL staffers who adored them. Naturally, there are titles which didn't quite make our personal top-five cuts, including a beloved late-arrival, so check out our list of honourable mentions at the end.

NL staff key: Alana Hagues (AH), Alex Olney (AO), Felix Sanchez (FS), Gavin Lane (GL), Jim Norman (JN), Liam Doolan (LD), Ollie Reynolds (OR), PJ O'Reilly (PJ)

Vampire Survivors (Switch eShop) Publisher: Poncle / Developer: Poncle Release Date: 17th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 17th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU )

















I first started playing this on mobile but it reactivated an old RSI. Therefore, when the Switch version finally appeared, I had an idea of what I was getting into. Vampire Survivors has become the quintessential auto-shooting survival experience, and Poncle's excellent port brought a selection of features, including co-op, which makes it one of the best value time sinks on the system. It will suck days from you if you let it. A delicious, dangerous game. GL

Dave The Diver (Switch eShop) Publisher: Nexon / Developer: MINTROCKET Release Date: 26th Oct 2023 ( USA ) / 25th Oct 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Rumblings of Dave the Diver's brilliance over the summer piqued my interest, but its arrival on Switch in October caught me hook, line, and sinker. Dave the Diver is so many different things at once, that it's really hard to put into a box. It's the kind of game that I just can't put down — calming, addictive, and moreish at the same time. pepper in a little bit of stress — customers walking out of my sushi restaurant unhappy, weeds killing my plants, and being chased by a hammerhead shark — and it's a recipe for perfection. But I think the thing I love most about Dave the Diver is how stupid and over-the-top it is. Every time Bancho learns a new recipe, or upgrades a dish on the menu, you get an amazing pixel art cutscene. You've got a mobile with a Tamagotchi-style app on it. The writing is really funny. And you can feed cats! That free Dredge DLC may also be a sign of things to come, so I'll probably be diving even more come 2024. AH