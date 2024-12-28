Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've decided that enough new games have been added to Xbox Game Pass that it's time to resubscribe for a couple of months or so before dipping out again. I started Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and it's... well, great! It nails the vibe of the movies and the focus on stealth is wonderful. I plan on rinsing the campaign for Black Ops 6 once I'm done.

On the Switch, I'm still playing a game for review, so keep an eye out for that soon.

Have a lovely new year, everyone!

Gavin Lane, Editor

With the bank balance looking worse for wear, I've stuck my fingers in my ears to resist the eShop's siren call. I've got so much to play already, but Pentiment at 40% off is calling me.

Other than that, I picked up Railbound for gold points and still haven't managed to touch Arco yet. And I'm considering picking up the Lego Skywalker Saga for the kids. Loads to be getting on with!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

No video game gifts for me this holiday season from anyone except myself. I nabbed Arco, Railbound (less than £1!), Minami Lane, and TOEM in the eShop sale, so I’ve got some nice treats to look forward to when I need something a bit different.

But I’ve committed to Trails through Daybreak, hoping that I’ll at least beat it before the sequel arrives in February. I’m only in chapter 3, but it’s fantastic so far – and I’m enjoying playing it at a relaxed pace rather than blitzing through it.

We’ll be in 2025 next weekend, so here’s to a safe and fun new year!

Nile Bowie, Contributor

Happy holidays, folks! It’s that time of year again, and I’ve gone hog wild on the eShop. I’ve scooped up a helping of acclaimed titles that have caught my eye throughout the year, all at sweet discounts. The heavy hitters include Antonblast and Pizza Tower. Being an ardent fan of the Wario Land formula, I’m stoked to give these beauties a whirl.

I also clinched Crow Country and am totally on board with its Classic PlayStation survival horror aesthetics. Then there’s the bizarre skeletal shmup Angel at Dusk, which piqued my interest after a glowing Nintendo Life review. Though it's not my usual fare, I’ve jumped on the quirky Thank Goodness You're Here! because everyone who plays it has nothing but praise. The art style is brilliant, and being prone to the holiday blues, I could use a laugh.

I’ve also grabbed Arco, an indie turn-based strategy RPG published by Panic that’s reviewed well but hasn’t garnered much buzz, as well as Kill Knight, a demonic bullet hell that sold me with its raucous gameplay trailer

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

New Star GP 1990’s racing season finale has become something of a wildcard with two GPs to go and 6 points between me and the leader “Jeanne Asselin”. May have to taker her out in one of these following races to ensure that first place. With 2024 coming to a close I decided to wrap things up with titles I have yet to complete because “stuff got in the way”: Yakuza Kiwami, Neva and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The latter one I must truly complete not just because it is an excellent take on top-down Zelda but because I will not pick up Fantasian: Neo Dimension until I clear it. No way in this day and age I can manage two RPGs at once.

Game of the week is Target: Renegade on The Spectrum. While I always preferred the original game I have vivid memories when me and my childhood friend discovered that this game two player mode was not turn based but simultaneous, Double Dragon like! No more need wait until someone messed up to get to play. It has aged quite well.

Guess that is a wrap up for the last year of the Nintendo Switch. See you in 2025!

Tom Massey, Contributor

The game of Christmas for me is definitely DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou, because it has an explosively festive, non-stop nuclear glow, with craft that detonate like a confetti poppers all over the place. I like to listen to Christmas Classics as I merrily Hyper the night away.



Merry Christmas to you all!

Oliver Revolta, Contributor

Between festivities, one game has been luring me back to my Switch over and over – I picked up Super Hydorah in a pre-Christmas sale for next to nothing, and so much has impressed me about it – the gameplay, the music, the balance to the levelling up and progressing.

It’s a difficult SHMUP, but persevering and getting better feels so rewarding – I’m only half way through, and I’ve used almost 100 continues, but it’s been worth it. The game has such a great atmosphere too. I think I am in love tbh.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I'm playing Fields of Mistria. I don't usually play early access games, but people kept recommending it to me, so I bit the bullet. It's good! I'm burning through it quite fast already.

Other than that, it's family Christmas, so not a lot of gaming time. Unless you count jigsaws, or having to explain motion smoothing to a 60-something-year-old. We're staying at an AirBnB, which does have a Wii, but I didn't bring any Wii games with me (what am I like) so I'll have to check if there's anything in the cupboards...

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.