It's been a bit of a quieter week in the world of Nintendo, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a number of interesting stories to highlight.

In confirmation of rumours circling the internet, Sega announced that it will be releasing Sonic Origins Plus in June, bringing Amy to the fold and adding twelve Game Gear titles to the collection - nice. There have also been new rumours doing the rounds of the chips for the Switch successor (and the sky is blue), so that's perhaps something to keep an eye on.

Our boy Alex took an extensive look at (through?) a pair of sunglasses that are compatible with the Switch, so that was definitely a thing, and the lovely Zion also dove into what you need to be doing in preparation for the 3DS and Wii U eShop closures.

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will want to check out the bizarre but hilarious new anime shorts from Capcom. And finally, you can download the Explorer's Guide for Breath of the Wild for free now - yay, free stuff!

Alana Hagues, Staff Writer

I — like hopefully many others — will be snagging a few 3DS eShop goodies this weekend before the store closes. Gurumin 3D: A Monstrous Adventure is already sitting and waiting for me to drill in, but I'll be browsing the digital wares to spend more of my pennies on.

Otherwise, in the run-up to Tears of the Kingdom, I'm about to make a huge confession — I've never beaten Link's Awakening. So I've got the Switch remake to hand and I'll be diving in to correct a grievous error. And for some reason, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been calling to me, and I'm not sure I can hold off the temptation of starting my island from scratch any longer.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm definitely feeling a sense of loss this weekend with the closure of the 3DS eShop, so I've been diving into a few 3DS games recently. I'm currently playing through Metroid: Samus Returns and although it's not really a patch on the later Metroid Dread, it's still a great showcase of what developer MercurySteam could do with the IP.

Over on the PS5, I'm obviously playing a bunch of Resident Evil 4. I can't believe a remake of one of my favourite games of all time is finally here. Not only that, but it's also ruddy good! Bravo, Capcom.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

Hi. This weekend I'm gonna be playing a whole big bunch of MLB The Show 23, so keep an eye out for our review of that dropping soon, and I'll also be continuing to mop up odds and ends in the delightful Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, which is the very best Atelier game yet in my humble opinion.

I'm also really, really looking forward to playing Dredge, which I thought was releasing this weekend, but I guess I'm just gonna have to be a little more patient for that one. Oh well, eldritch terrors can wait, I've still got plenty to keep me busy.

Austin Voight, Contributor

This week, I've honestly been sinking the majority of my time into the Streetpass Mii Plaza minigames on 3DS. As we've traveled to and around PAX East this week, we've been fortunate that so many fellow Nintendo fans have brought their 3DS and 2DS consoles with them - it's been such a blast to Streetpass with everyone and work on completing our collections and gaining achievements in the Mii Plaza. We hope to get even more at the meet-up on Saturday, as well!

Gonçalo Lopes, Reviewer

Not much happening over this weekend besides continuing Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and the arrival of Raiden III x Mikado Maniax (could not wait for the Western release). While my daily workouts of Fitness Boxing Fist of the Northstar continue, the lack of Japanese voiceovers made me grab the boxed Japanese version to ensure completion. I’m about to reach the point of no return in Xenogears so this weekend I’m hopefully hoping to disc 2.

Game of the Week is Resident Evil 4. Not the new remake, (I don’t have enough HDD space to install it) but the GameCube original which I’m blissfully replaying. Might jump onto the Wii version next for some precision pointer-aiming Mercenaries action.

We hope you enjoyed reading! Let us know what game you'll be maining in the poll above and leave a comment with your gaming plans for the weekend!