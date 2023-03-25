Ahh... The weekend.
It's been a bit of a quieter week in the world of Nintendo, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been a number of interesting stories to highlight.
In confirmation of rumours circling the internet, Sega announced that it will be releasing Sonic Origins Plus in June, bringing Amy to the fold and adding twelve Game Gear titles to the collection - nice. There have also been new rumours doing the rounds of the chips for the Switch successor (and the sky is blue), so that's perhaps something to keep an eye on.
Our boy Alex took an extensive look at (through?) a pair of sunglasses that are compatible with the Switch, so that was definitely a thing, and the lovely Zion also dove into what you need to be doing in preparation for the 3DS and Wii U eShop closures.
Fans of Resident Evil 4 will want to check out the bizarre but hilarious new anime shorts from Capcom. And finally, you can download the Explorer's Guide for Breath of the Wild for free now - yay, free stuff!
Now it's time to kick back and relax with some games...
Alana Hagues, Staff Writer
I — like hopefully many others — will be snagging a few 3DS eShop goodies this weekend before the store closes. Gurumin 3D: A Monstrous Adventure is already sitting and waiting for me to drill in, but I'll be browsing the digital wares to spend more of my pennies on.
Otherwise, in the run-up to Tears of the Kingdom, I'm about to make a huge confession — I've never beaten Link's Awakening. So I've got the Switch remake to hand and I'll be diving in to correct a grievous error. And for some reason, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been calling to me, and I'm not sure I can hold off the temptation of starting my island from scratch any longer.
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I'm definitely feeling a sense of loss this weekend with the closure of the 3DS eShop, so I've been diving into a few 3DS games recently. I'm currently playing through Metroid: Samus Returns and although it's not really a patch on the later Metroid Dread, it's still a great showcase of what developer MercurySteam could do with the IP.
Over on the PS5, I'm obviously playing a bunch of Resident Evil 4. I can't believe a remake of one of my favourite games of all time is finally here. Not only that, but it's also ruddy good! Bravo, Capcom.
PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer
Hi. This weekend I'm gonna be playing a whole big bunch of MLB The Show 23, so keep an eye out for our review of that dropping soon, and I'll also be continuing to mop up odds and ends in the delightful Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, which is the very best Atelier game yet in my humble opinion.
I'm also really, really looking forward to playing Dredge, which I thought was releasing this weekend, but I guess I'm just gonna have to be a little more patient for that one. Oh well, eldritch terrors can wait, I've still got plenty to keep me busy.
Have a great weekend!
Austin Voight, Contributor
This week, I've honestly been sinking the majority of my time into the Streetpass Mii Plaza minigames on 3DS. As we've traveled to and around PAX East this week, we've been fortunate that so many fellow Nintendo fans have brought their 3DS and 2DS consoles with them - it's been such a blast to Streetpass with everyone and work on completing our collections and gaining achievements in the Mii Plaza. We hope to get even more at the meet-up on Saturday, as well!
Gonçalo Lopes, Reviewer
Not much happening over this weekend besides continuing Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and the arrival of Raiden III x Mikado Maniax (could not wait for the Western release). While my daily workouts of Fitness Boxing Fist of the Northstar continue, the lack of Japanese voiceovers made me grab the boxed Japanese version to ensure completion. I’m about to reach the point of no return in Xenogears so this weekend I’m hopefully hoping to disc 2.
Game of the Week is Resident Evil 4. Not the new remake, (I don’t have enough HDD space to install it) but the GameCube original which I’m blissfully replaying. Might jump onto the Wii version next for some precision pointer-aiming Mercenaries action.
We hope you enjoyed reading! Let us know what game you'll be maining in the poll above and leave a comment with your gaming plans for the weekend!
This weekend is ALL about Resident Evil 4 Remake!
I played up to chapter 3 yesterday and it is absolutely astonishing! The details and the gameplay are ... sublime!
I run it on my PS4 Pro with Performance mode settings because if I choose o favor graphics my console is trying to fly off into space!
Is it just me or Lord Saddler in the Remake looks EXACTLY like Mark Strong?! The resemblance is uncanny!
Happy gaming!!!
Labyrinth Of Galleria, still. It's probably one of the best first person dungeon crawlers I've ever played. It's very long and demanding, though, so I am considering breaking it up with Have A Nice Death. I am waiting for the NL review, though. I am hoping that it is more rogue-lite than rogue-like. In somewhat gaming related news, my Snorlax squishmallow arrived, and it is a thing of utter joy! So cute! Have a great weekend, guys, and take care out there.
Eshop will be my most used game/application on 3DS and Wii U
Also Final Fantasy V
This week I will be mostly playing
Layton & the Curious Village
Pokémon Shuffle
3D TwinBee
Mortal Kombat 2
As a break from narrative games I’m playing Dead Cells to try the Castlevania dlc.
Also Slay The Spire that I picked up on sale a while ago. I’ve never really tried card games so I’m not very good but the hours are falling away.
F.I.S.T, really enjoying it.
Also started my second playthrough of Last of Us after enjoying the show and not having played it for ages.
I played Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs PS3 all day long. 🙂
I finished the game this afternoon.
It was fairly easy, unique 3D platformer with some multiple genre like 2D platformer style, Gradius style, Starfox style, Ratchet & Clank style.
I gave the score 7/10.
I’m feeling the urge to return to my playthrough of Atelier Ryza. I got to the part where the secret hideout is built, but then got distracted by other games. Also want to finish up Fire Emblem Awakening if I have time.
Nothing, this weekend (will make up for it next weekend lol.) But if you are playing Resident Evil 4 for the first time, if it's as good as the Metroid remaster, then I'm chuffed for you.
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe: I have only beaten the first world, Cookie Country, and its associated challenge, but I like it. It's old school Kirby done to perfection, and ranks above Kirby Star Allies in my estimation thanks to it just being Kirby this time around, making it a tad more challenging. Also, apparently Magolor Epilogue should satisfy that itch, so we'll see.
I’ve been laying an open handed slap to my backlog this week. Completed METROID PRIME REMASTERED, BAYONETTA 3 and NO MORE HEROES 3. I’ve recently started DISCO ELYSIUM and will shore up some last minute games before the Eshop closes.
It would be interesting know how much revenue Nintendo has generated just off Eshop purchases since announcing its closure.
Have a fun weekend!
A mixture of MK8 Deluxe and Return to Dream Land Deluxe. The 2nd half of January, all of February and March were extremely packed for Switch so I didn't get around to playing Return to Dream Land Deluxe when it came out.
Also I'll do one final check of the 3DS and Wii U eshops, don't want any regrets of missing out on potential purchases when it does shut down on Monday.
Besides the generally/lately frequented Switch stuff like Xenoblade games, Isaac, RF5, GTA Trilogy (I even managed to get all VC hidden packages before any story missions this time😵😆), Mary Skelter 2 and Borderlands 2, plus some usual suspects on the other platforms like Endless Frontier, God Eater and FFXV, the weekend may be at least partly horror-themed. This week has seem me splurge on three whole Resident Evil games - simultaneously downloading and starting 0 and 4 (the former on easy because ink ribbons💀), but also grabbing 5 since its events reportedly precede my long obtained Revelations 2; depending on the mood and/or emergence of other short-term sales of high priority, I might even invest another tenner into RE6 to have the full current Switch set collected (no, I don't count cloud versions😛). But the same splurge also scored me The Coma: Recut and Silver Chains which I might well dip toes into alongside other quality creeps-dispensers like RE2 remake (duh), Layers of Fear 2, maybe Darkwood... maybe even RE Code Veronica courtesy of PS+.
The rest of the gaming time, if any, is likely to be spent on a few other Switch recruits like Rabi-Ribi and Waku Waku Sweets, more Final Fantasy stuff from XII and WoFF to Type-0 and Dissidia 012, some event catchup in Tetris 99 and Guardian Tales... and other moods and whims which may include anything from LCU Chase Begins and Lego Marvel Heroes to Fire Emblem Echoes and Warriors to NFS Rivals and Scarlet Nexus. And as always, whatever aforementioned doesn't make it might be up for consideration over the upcoming week instead. Time will tell!
Well I WOULD be playing Atelier Ryza 3, but now my copy isn't arriving till Monday... sooo I guess It's Disney Dreamlight Valley again.
Finishing up Bonkies multiplayer tonight but before then it's Resident Evil 4 remake all the way
Beat Kirby’s Dreamland 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe on NSO last week and Forza Horizon 2 on xbox
Currently playing Persona 5 Strikers on the Switch.
Nothing on PlayStation this week.
Zelda BOTW and Pokemon Scarlet.
Well... Fatigue takes over me. Today I had a dream, where I lost my consciousness due fatigue... I haven't played games for 8 days now, I think. "Sigh" But... I hope that I will have opportunity, powers, and time to play Phantom Breaker: Omnia today and/or tomorrow...
Have a nice gaming week, everyone.
(In the capcom main menu voice) Resident Evil ... 4!
I haven't actually played the original version so this'll be a first for me. Played about an hour this morning (I don't usually game in the early hours but I had a crap nights sleep and was up at 3:45! 😭) so far it's great.
It's nice to finally play one of these big budget remasters for a game I haven't played before so I can enjoy it for what it is rather than comparing it to the old version.
Outside of that I've finished Metroid Fusion, great game. Surprised people complained about the difficulty in Dreads bosses because I though the later ones in Fusion where much harder!
Also about 60-70% of the way through Minish Cap. Its not bad but nowhere near my favourite Zelda game. Good enough to finish I reckon. Unlike Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, everything I've played that I feel less inclined to return. I think I'm close to the point of giving up but I'll have one more shot before calling it a day.
@Ooyah I have Labyrinth of Galleria in my backlog so it's nice to know someone else enjoys it, I'm excited to finally get to it someday.
As for have a nice death, I have it but haven't played it yet but its definitely more of a rouge-LITE from everything I've heard, I'm like you I like lites but not likes.
I'll probably just be working on wrapping up backlog/unfinished games between now and TOTK's release. Too much time before May 12th but also too little time to start something brand new. I was gonna play DQ 11 but Xenoblade 3 took far longer than I expected and I don't have the appetite to do another 80+ hour JRPG anytime soon
