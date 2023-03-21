With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom barrelling towards its May 12th, 2023 release date, Nintendo has thought it prudent to allow everyone to download the Explorer's Guide for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Originally released as part of the 'Explorer's Edition' bundle, the guide is essentially a glorified instruction manual for what is effectively a six-year-old game at this point, but with 94 pages (well, nearly... pages 73-84 have been omitted) stuffed with information on gameplay mechanics and the world of Hyrule, it will nevertheless prove interesting for both newcomers and veterans alike. Plus, it's free, y'know?

So whether you're jumping into Breath of the Wild for the first time or you're looking to replay it ahead of Tears of the Kingdom, hopefully there will be something here that will be of interest to you. The guide goes into everything from amiibo compatibility to surfing on your shield, so it's reasonably extensive without necessarily spoiling anything for new players.

Meanwhile, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma recently commented on the new gameplay that players can expect with Tears of the Kingdom, stating that it will apparently "bring about changes to the game world". We're sincerely hoping we get some more information on the game ahead of its release in May, but we're getting very excited now!