Are you starting to panic about the impending closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops? Do you find yourself wondering which last-minute games to pick up, or even how to link your Nintendo accounts properly? Then worry not, dear readers, we're here for you.

Our lovely video producer Zion has put together an extensive video that goes over everything you'll need to do before the eShops close down. He covers everything from themes to Nintendo Minute videos and everything in between. Got your eye on a full retail game but can't quite part with the required cash yet? Get yourself on the eShop and download the relevant updates for the game anyway. You've gotta be prepared!

Once again, be sure to check out the articles below for our rundown of the best eShop games money can buy for any last-minute inspiration. We've also included some links to eShop credit from our own store. Simply add the code NLIFE5 to apply a cheeky little discount.