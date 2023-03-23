Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update: It's official — Sonic Origins Plus is coming to Switch on 23rd June, which is Sonic's birthday and directly one year after the release of Sonic Origins.

A physical version has been confirmed by Sega which includes a reversible cover (think Sonic Mania Plus) and an art book. You can pre-order the physical version from the official website — and it's a beauty for any Genesis / Mega Drive fan.

Here's a rundown of what 'Plus' means for Sonic Origins, from Sega:

Sonic Origins Plus will be available as an all-in-one bundle in both digital and premium physical editions that include the Sonic Origins base game and the Plus Expansion Pack, featuring 12 Sonic Game Gear titles, playable Knuckles in Sonic CD, and for the first time ever, Amy Rose as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD! This pack also includes previously released add-on content: Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, new character animations, and additional backgrounds and music. The premium physical edition will also include a 20-page artbook and a reversible coversheet that pays homage to the classic 1990s era of Sonic. For current owners of Sonic Origins, the Plus Expansion Pack is an easy way to grab all the new content being added for Sonic Origins Plus. With more content than ever before, this is the definitive way to play these classic games!

- New Playable Characters – Amy is now playable in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD! Knuckles is also playable in Sonic CD! - Game Gear Titles – Play 12 classic Sonic Game Gear titles on modern platforms, including hits like Sonic Drift 2, Sonic & Tails 2, and Tails Adventure! - Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

- Sonic Blast

- Sonic Chaos

- Sonic Drift

- Sonic Drift 2

- Sonic Labyrinth

- Sonic Spinball

- Sonic the Hedgehog

- Sonic the Hedgehog 2

- Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble

- Tails Adventure

- Tails’ Skypatrol - All-in-One Bundle – Sonic Origins Plus includes all previously released add-on content: Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, additional letterbox backgrounds, new character animations in menus, additional music from other Sonic titles, and more!

Game Editions



- Sonic Origins Plus Physical Edition ($39.99)

- Main game

- 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the Museum

- Classic Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD

- Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD

- 20-page art book

- Reversible coversheet with new, never-before-seen art

- All previously released Sonic Origins downloadable content - Sonic Origins Plus Digital Edition ($39.99)

- Main game

- 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the Museum

- Classic Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD

- Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD

- All previously released Sonic Origins downloadable content



- Sonic Origins Plus Expansion Pack ($9.99)

- Downloadable content upgrade to Sonic Origins Plus

- 12 Game Gear games emulated and playable in the Museum

- Classic Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, 3, and Sonic CD

- Knuckles as a playable character in Sonic CD

- All previously released Sonic Origins downloadable content

Original article [Thu 23rd Mar, 2023 10:45 GMT]: An updated version of Sonic Origins — titled Sonic Origins Plus — is reportedly coming to Switch in June 2023. This is according to a report from ComicBook.com which has since been deleted, but not before other outlets such as VGC and GoNintendo spotted it.

Sonic Origins Plus was rated in South Korea last month, causing speculation among Sonic fans, and it seems like the rating was absolutely hinting at what we expected.

According to ComicBook.com's report, Sonic Origins Plus either comes as a bundle for $39.99, which includes the base game and all DLC. Fortunately, this will also be available physically and digitally. If you already own Sonic Origins, you can purchase the Plus upgrade for $9.99.

Plus will make Amy Rose playable in the existing titles — that's Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD — while also adding Knuckles as a playable character to CD. All 12 of the blue blur's Game Gear titles will also apparently be included. Here's a list of them:

This obviously hasn't been confirmed by Sega yet, but we imagine we'll be seeing an announcement from the company relatively soon.