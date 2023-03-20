Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Although Switch owners won't be treated to the shiny new remake of Resident Evil 4 this coming Friday, that doesn't mean we can't appreciate some of the efforts Capcom is putting into the game's marketing campaign. After all, the pioneering action-survival horror first found its home on a Nintendo platform back in 2005 with the GameCube (and don't you forget it!).

Alongside the standard trailers and coverage that's been popping up over the past few months, Capcom has just released a new animated short based on the game, and it's... well, it's disturbing. Not overly disturbing in an oh-my-god-I-can't-sleep-at-night-now kind of way, but the cute art style mixed with the blantant violence in the latter portion of the video is certainly unsettling.

It's something you need to see to really appreciate it, so be sure to check out the animation in the video above. Capcom clearly states that this is 'episode 1', so our hope is that we'll be treated to some more animations featuring our favourite government agent and Las Plagas-infected villagers later this week.