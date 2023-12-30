Fights in Tight Spaces
Wahey, it's the weekend! Gosh, it comes around quickly, right?

Before we take a look at what we're going to be playing over the next couple of days, let's recap what's been going on in the world of Nintendo this week. Admittedly, it's not a lot, but we've still had plenty to talk about.

On the news front, the delightful animated series Pokémon Concierge has debuted on Netflix and is, by all accounts, rather good indeed. The streaming company has also released a pretty cool 'making of' documentary that fans would do well to check out. On the subject of Netflix, we also found out that Sonic Prime is likely to receive a Blu-ray release in 2024 (release Midnight Mass on Blu-Ray, Netflix, for goodness sake).

We also published a boatload of Game of the Year features this week, including your picks for the best Switch games of 2023, our 'Alternative GOTY Awards' list, and some hidden gems from the year that you definitely need to check out. Finally, looking ahead to 2024, we spoke with WayForward to get the lowdown on the upcoming Contra: Operation Galuga.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

After taking a bit of a much-needed break from games this past week, I felt it was probably time to dive into something new. I wanted a game that could provide a bit of lighthearted, easy-going entertainment; you know, nothing too taxing on the mind... So I bought Baldur's Gate 3 on the PS5. Heh.

As for the Switch, I'm tempted to jump back into Super Mario Bros. Wonder and mop up some of the remaining collectibles. I don't think I'm anywhere near done with it just yet, so I imagine this will likely keep me busy well into the new year.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I managed to start Outer Wilds over the break and despite only playing through the first loop (and taking my sweet time about it), I'm already in love. it's giving me Firewatch vibes and having already landed on the comet I was told that nobody ever landed on before, I can't wait to dive back in again (and again, and again).

Elsewhere, I fired up Fights in Tight Spaces and could see myself sinking many hours into that. Dredge and Metroid Prime Remastered are still giving me the evil eyes, and despite reaching the final Ganon fight in TOTK, I haven't actually tried to topple the fella just yet. There's also the case of the Festive eShop sale and the emails Nintendo kindly sends informing me that "12 games from your Switch wishlist are on sale!" Resistance is futile.

Have a great start to 2024, everyone. Catch you next year!

Kate Gray, Contributor

Still chugging away at my review games, as usual, but I also bought about ten games in the Switch and Steam sales, which is quite unlike me!

Switch-wise, that means I'll be picking up Paranormasight, Centennial Case, and Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood sometime soon (I love a murder mystery and the paranormal, what can I say), but I've also started Roguebook and Re:Call, the former of which is a bit of a janky but likeable deckbuilding roguelite that only cost £3, and the latter of which is an incredible piece of storytelling that I can't believe I overlooked for so long.

Don't kill me for mentioning The Platform Of Which We Mustn't Speak, but I've been pushing through Baldur's Gate 3, too! And I just bought Lethal Company and Heavenly Bodies, so I'm ready for some goofy multiplayer!

It's going to be a good week for me

Craig Reid, Contributor

As one of the Pure Xbox guys, it probably won’t shock anyone that I spend the majority of my gaming time playing my Xbox and PC, BUT! It’s the festive season and family are getting together and nobody does party games better than Nintendo, right? So, for the final weekend of 2023 I’ll be busting out my sweet Tears of the Kingdom OLED to vibe as Princess Peach in as many party games as I can. 'Thicc Elephant Peach' in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, 'No Mercy Peach’ in Mario Party Superstars, 'Baby Driver Peach' in Mario Kart 8 & 'Sassy Cat Peach' in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

She may be a Princess in the Mushroom Kingdom, but Peach is a Queen in my heart. What an icon. Anyway, Merry gaming and a Happy New Year, Nintendo Life!

There are our plans for the holiday weekend, but what about you? Wrap the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then slide down the chimney to the comments and let us know what else you have on the cards.

What are you playing this weekend (30th/31st December)?

(You can select up to 5 answers)