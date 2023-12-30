Kate Gray, Contributor

Still chugging away at my review games, as usual, but I also bought about ten games in the Switch and Steam sales, which is quite unlike me!

Switch-wise, that means I'll be picking up Paranormasight, Centennial Case, and Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood sometime soon (I love a murder mystery and the paranormal, what can I say), but I've also started Roguebook and Re:Call, the former of which is a bit of a janky but likeable deckbuilding roguelite that only cost £3, and the latter of which is an incredible piece of storytelling that I can't believe I overlooked for so long.

Don't kill me for mentioning The Platform Of Which We Mustn't Speak, but I've been pushing through Baldur's Gate 3, too! And I just bought Lethal Company and Heavenly Bodies, so I'm ready for some goofy multiplayer!

It's going to be a good week for me

Craig Reid, Contributor

As one of the Pure Xbox guys, it probably won’t shock anyone that I spend the majority of my gaming time playing my Xbox and PC, BUT! It’s the festive season and family are getting together and nobody does party games better than Nintendo, right? So, for the final weekend of 2023 I’ll be busting out my sweet Tears of the Kingdom OLED to vibe as Princess Peach in as many party games as I can. 'Thicc Elephant Peach' in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, 'No Mercy Peach’ in Mario Party Superstars, 'Baby Driver Peach' in Mario Kart 8 & 'Sassy Cat Peach' in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

She may be a Princess in the Mushroom Kingdom, but Peach is a Queen in my heart. What an icon. Anyway, Merry gaming and a Happy New Year, Nintendo Life!

