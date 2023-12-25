Alternative Game Awards 2023
As we approach the end of 2023, naturally, there's going to be a metaphorical flood of features and lists counting down the very best games of the year. We've already presented our picks, and you lovely lot have presented yours, but now it's time to have a bit of fun with the Nintendo Life Alternative Game Awards 2023.

Below you'll find a list of categories in which we highlight things that have caught our eye throughout the year; things that have put smiles on our faces or caused us to raise our eyebrows in bemusement. Whatever the reason, we think these games or game-related things deserve a shoutout as we close out the year.

So, join us for a look at Nintendo Life's 2023 'alternative' GOTYs. We begin with the most unnecessarily unwieldy title...

Most Long-Winded Switch Game Title 2023

Winner: Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King

Mon-Yu
Image: Aksys

Looking at the candidates that made us glad copy/paste exists, of course, it had to be Mon-Yu. Never before have we come across a game title that doubles as a motivational quote for would-be warriors, yet here it is. It's not offensively unwieldy, either; not like those terrible SEO-chasing scam games you might find in the dark corners of the Switch eShop.

Anecdotally, it felt like the number of semi-colons in game titles went down this year. Which was nice.

Runners-up: Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Blissful Death Re:Incarnation

Best 'Game That Doesn't Fit Neatly On Any Of Our Genre Lists' 2023

Winner: Dredge

Dredge
Image: Team17

Dredge is, fundamentally, a fishing game. But it's also a horror game and kind of an RPG. It's tough to pin down what kind of game Dredge is, but that's ultimately a big reason why it resonated so well with many people: it's truly unique.

If you haven't tried Dredge yet, then do give our review a quick glance; we called it "A wonderful first effort from developer Black Salt" and awarded it a score of 8/10. It's a game that's well worth your time and attention.

Runner-up: Dave The Diver, Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate

Best Switch Icon 2023

Winner: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

Snake Eater
Image: Konami

Look, there have been some cracking icons this year for the Switch, and despite our issues with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, there's no denying that having all three main MGS games neatly arranged on the Switch's dashboard is incredibly satisfying.

They're all illustrated by Kojima Production's long-time concept artist Yoji Shinkawa, so any of them could have taken the crown here, but we ultimately went for Snake Eater thanks to how it uses colour. Just gorgeous.

Runners-up: Venba, Quake II

Best 'End-Of-Year Arrival That Dropped Too Late To Make Our GOTY List' 2023

Winner: Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds
Image: Annapurna Interactive

It's been a long time coming, but Outer Wilds is finally out on the Nintendo Switch. It's been more than worth the wait, too, earning a solid score of 9/10 in our review. Naturally, however, we started pondering our top games of the year well before its release, so unfortunately, most of us haven’t had time to get into it just yet. One for the holidays!

Jim loves it, though. Ask him.

Runner-up: Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Blissful Death Re:Incarnation

Best Retro Remaster Or Re-Release 2023

Winner: The Making of Karateka

Karateka
Image: Digital Eclipse

Digital Eclipse continues to prove itself as one of the most important developers in gaming today, taking iconic antiques from years gone by and giving them the utmost care and attention. Much like Atari 50, The Making of Karateka is a perfect way for veterans and newcomers to not only experience Karateka in its entirety but also learn what exactly went into making the game itself.

It's a remarkable achievement and a perfect start to Digital Eclipse's 'Gold Master Series', which will continue into 2024 with Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

Runners-up: Quake II, Super Mario RPG

Best Worst Best Worst Game 2023

Winner: Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors
Image: poncle

An award for a game that gets our begrudging, resentful respect despite how it's hurt us in some way, this year it could only go to Vampire Survivors.

Look, plenty of people adore it, including several members of the Nintendo Life team. It is, however, one of the most addictive time sinks on Switch, a game that sinks its teeth in and won't let go, to the serious detriment of a healthy sleep pattern. One bite and, before you know it, seven hours have disappeared.

Who's shining that accursed light through our curtains?! Oh, it's the sun. *hisses*

We've got more "alt" awards to come on the next page — so why not continue perusing while you tuck into some chocolates?