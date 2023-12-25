As we approach the end of 2023, naturally, there's going to be a metaphorical flood of features and lists counting down the very best games of the year. We've already presented our picks, and you lovely lot have presented yours, but now it's time to have a bit of fun with the Nintendo Life Alternative Game Awards 2023.

Below you'll find a list of categories in which we highlight things that have caught our eye throughout the year; things that have put smiles on our faces or caused us to raise our eyebrows in bemusement. Whatever the reason, we think these games or game-related things deserve a shoutout as we close out the year.

So, join us for a look at Nintendo Life's 2023 'alternative' GOTYs. We begin with the most unnecessarily unwieldy title...

Most Long-Winded Switch Game Title 2023

Winner: Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King

Looking at the candidates that made us glad copy/paste exists, of course, it had to be Mon-Yu. Never before have we come across a game title that doubles as a motivational quote for would-be warriors, yet here it is. It's not offensively unwieldy, either; not like those terrible SEO-chasing scam games you might find in the dark corners of the Switch eShop.

Anecdotally, it felt like the number of semi-colons in game titles went down this year. Which was nice.

Runners-up: Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist Of Salburg, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Blissful Death Re:Incarnation

Best 'Game That Doesn't Fit Neatly On Any Of Our Genre Lists' 2023

Winner: Dredge

Dredge is, fundamentally, a fishing game. But it's also a horror game and kind of an RPG. It's tough to pin down what kind of game Dredge is, but that's ultimately a big reason why it resonated so well with many people: it's truly unique.

If you haven't tried Dredge yet, then do give our review a quick glance; we called it "A wonderful first effort from developer Black Salt" and awarded it a score of 8/10. It's a game that's well worth your time and attention.