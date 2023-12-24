2023 hasn't just been a banger year for quality video game releases — it's also been a bloomin' good year for video game music.

We're living in a time where video game music is becoming more recognised and celebrated worldwide — earlier this year, the Grammy's gave out its first-ever award for 'Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media' (which went to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok). And in 2022, Kirby won a Grammy (sort of).

At Nintendo Life, we usually give video game soundtracks a little shout-out in our overall lists, but this year, we want to do things a bit differently, because frankly, there's just too much good music out there to squeeze it into one section of another list, right?

We've chosen 16 — or 14, with two special selections — of the finest musical medleys on Nintendo Switch. From RPGs to classic 2D platformers, and heavy rock to sweeping orchestras, there's something for everyone. And even if you don't love the game, you might just love the music. We've largely stayed away from ports for this list, with one exception, but we'll give some others a special mention at the end.

Have a look at our picks below, and then make sure you choose your favourite soundtrack of 2023 in our poll at the end.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Bundle / Developer: Summerfall Studios Release Date: 10th Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 10th Aug 2023 ( UK/EU ) What a novel concept for a role-playing visual novel — a musical! — and it works tremendously. We shouldn't be shocked because Austin Wintory (composer of Journey) stands at the conductor's podium, and Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is proof that the musical style can absolutely work as a video game. While the highlights of this Greek God-starring, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer-inspired musical are indeed the vocal tracks, there are plenty of beautiful, calming, and heartfelt instrumental songs to help tie the whole thing together in a cohesive way. Recommended tracks: 'Adrift', 'Pan's Garden', 'Look into Me', 'I Can Teach You'