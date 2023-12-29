Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've been hoping for a Blu-ray version of the Netflix series Sonic Prime, you might be in luck.

Ahead of its third season, which airs on the streaming service next month, it seems the first season of the show will be getting a physical Blu-ray release. According to an online listing, it's launching on 12th March 2024, with Tails' Channel also noting how it will be distributed by NCircle Entertainment (Sonic Boom, Super Mario Bros.).

According to the same website, the first season will be priced at $19.99 USD. There's no box art or other details about this particular physical release just yet, so if we hear any updates, we'll let you know. The first season contains a total of eight episodes and originally aired on Netflix in December 2022.