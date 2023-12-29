Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Pokémon Concierge is now available to watch in its entirety on Netflix (and it's really quite good, you know), and to celebrate, the streaming platform has released a short 'making of' documentary on YouTube.

Clocking in at just under four minutes in length, the documentary takes us through how the Pokémon Resort itself was created, how the team animated specific Pokémon and characters, and what kind of neat little references viewers can expect to spot when they watch the series.

It's a cool little piece if you're done with Pokémon Concierge itself and want to find out more about how it was made. What's particularly neat is that many (this writer included) had assumed the animation was done via GCi to make it look like stop-motion, but nope, it's the real deal!