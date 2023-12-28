Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

First announced back in February 2023, the new stop-motion animation series Pokémon Concierge is now available to watch on Netflix.

Developed by The Pokémon Company, Dwarf Studios, and Netflix Animation, Pokémon Concierge follows protagonist Haru, who takes on a job as concierge at the idyllic 'Pokémon Resort'. Her role is to ensure that Pokémon and their respective trainers receive the very best care during their stay at the resort.

We've managed to watch one episode at the time of writing and it's a genuinely lovely little show; heartwarming and funny in equal measure. The true star, however, is the animation itself. It's worlds apart from what you'd come to expect from a Pokémon TV series, and frankly, it's all the better for it. We just want to cuddle all the Pokémon.

It won't be to everybody's taste, but with each episode clocking in at roughly 20 minutes in length, we'd say it's at least worth a shot if you're even remotely interested in Pokémon.