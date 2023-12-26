2023 has been an absolutely ridiculous year for gaming.
Despite not having much in the announced lineup in January, it wound up being one of the strongest showings since Switch's launch, with belters like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4, and Persona 4 Golden proving 2023 to be a year to remember.
So given the sheer abundance of top-tier games this year, it's only inevitable that there are going to be a few (more than a few actually) that will fall under the radar. Whether it be due to inconvenient launch timing, mixed reception from critics, or the fact that some games are quite frankly a bit weird, there's a bunch of titles from 2023 that we feel deserve a bit of a shoutout to close out the year.
So we've compiled a list of hidden gems from 2023 that we think you ought to be checking out. There are quite a few here, but if you're after even more recommendations, then be sure to check out the compilations of recommendations that you, dear readers, have highlighted in 2023.
So with that out of the way, let's dive in and take a look — in no particular order — at some underrated games that you might have missed on the Switch eShop this year...
Drainus (Switch eShop)
Team Ladybug is really demonstrating its programming expertise with Drainus. It’s both dangerous and brave to attempt a shooting game on the scale of Gradius V or Einhander, yet for the most part, the developer pulls it off in convincing fashion. It’s not entirely perfect, arguably overly easy, and various aspects will sit better with some players than others. But, at the very least, it’s a spectacular sci-fi action epic that constantly evolves, creates, and showboats. To that end, Drainus will land well with both hardcore and casual players alike.
TRON: Identity (Switch eShop)
TRON: Identity won’t wow everyone with its puzzles, but it does a great job of telling a tight story that changes with each playthrough. The short playtime of this excellent Disney-licensed game encourages you to explore the world a bit more and uncover new truths that you missed because of your previous actions. If this is the start of a series of Tron visual novels, which the plot certainly feels like, then we’re hopeful we get to continue our journey with Query very soon.
Tiny Thor (Switch eShop)
Tiny Thor is a well-crafted retro platforming adventure that no fan of 16-bit gaming will want to miss. Though its controls can be a tad frustrating and its difficulty can be occasionally inconsistent, there’s no denying that this is a thoroughly enjoyable experience from stem to stern, especially for those who enjoy a fittingly old-school challenge. We’d give this a strong recommendation to anyone looking for another solidly built neo-retro platformer to add to their collection, though we’ll caution anyone with slower reflexes to brace yourselves for a rough time. In all the best of ways, Tiny Thor feels like a lost Sega Genesis game, easily worth your time and money.
Kraino Origins (Switch eShop)
It may be over in the blink of an eye, but Kraino Origins proves itself to be a well-crafted and deeply enjoyable old-school action platformer while it lasts. There’s a little bit of Mega Man in here, a little more Castlevania, some Super Mario Bros. 3, but Kraino doesn’t feel overly derivative of such titles, largely because of its excellent level design. With some excellent 8-bit pixel art, this is an affordable and brief entry in the neo-retro genre, and one that we would definitely recommend.
Tin Hearts (Switch eShop)
Tin Hearts is a lovely little puzzler that's engaging and emotional in equal measure. It takes all the right inspiration from Lemmings but manages to stand on its own two feet with a unique visual style, clever mechanics, and a wonderful narrative told effortlessly during gameplay. Technical hiccups pull it back from true greatness, including slightly choppy frame rate and jarring camera movements, but if you're after a relaxing puzzler that's not too taxing on the ol' noggin, then you really can't go too wrong with this.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Gunbrella (Switch eShop)
While Gunbrella has its issues, it’s still a really fun, gorgeous-looking experience that’s definitely worth a play for any fans of the genre. You shouldn’t expect anything groundbreaking in terms of story but can look forward to a few laughs and endearing characters. Even just messing around with the mechanics made possible by a gun that is also an umbrella should bring anyone hours of enjoyment.
The Making of Karateka (Switch eShop)
The Making of Karateka is not for everyone, and most of its appeal will lie with older gaming generations. If you’re a student of historical gaming flash points, however, it’s a package that delivers the goods, and in fine form. It doesn’t have anywhere near as much unique gaming content as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a fact that will limit its appeal. Despite this, the two remasters are solid, the prototypes intriguing, and the content comprehensive. If you were a fan of Atari 50, The Making of Karateka will find you well.
Afterdream (Switch eShop)
If you’re looking for a quick jaunt through a beautifully haunting 2D world then Afterdream is a solid choice. While it’s a shame the game doesn’t lean into scares quite as much as we’d have liked, the atmosphere makes up for this and the survival horror-themed puzzles and camera mechanics should keep you engaged from start to finish.
Akka Arrh (Switch eShop)
As irreverent and disruptive as one has come to expect from the mind of Jeff Minter, Akka Arrh is a game that, rather than based around all-out cattle space warfare, requires a certain level of restraint to wring the most from its scoring potential. Learning to dally with its diverse and ever-changing threats is almost mathematical, but still liberating and rewarding to overcome. It may struggle to appeal in the long-term in the same way as Tempest or his recent Polybius, owing to its slightly less absorbing construction; and those uninitiated in Minter’s unusual thought processes may find it altogether abstruse. Nevertheless, it certainly earns a rightful place in his catalogue of psychedelic, slightly barmy, and altogether addictive score-based challenges.
Full Void (Switch eShop)
With such a tight run time, Full Void’s ideas don’t have time to wear thin, but neither do they have chance to develop much depth. As a modern game, it’s far more player-friendly than Another World, its main inspiration, and looks and sounds fantastic. It also brings fresh ideas to the table, rather than simply retreading the old for the sake of nostalgia. Despite the lack of a compelling narrative, this is still well worth a punt.
BROK the InvestiGator (Switch eShop)
BROK the InvestiGator is a true original. It’s a hodge-podge of point-and-click, side-scrolling beat-‘em-up, visual novel, and find-the-object. Most of the time, these disparate ideas sit slightly awkwardly alongside one another, but despite a slow start we did eventually feel a little spark and the whole thing became more than the sum of its parts. It's all the more impressive given that it's just the second game from a one-person studio. Graphic adventure fans should absolutely consider thoughtfully pointing and clicking it onto their wishlist – or just drop-kicking the heck out of the buy button.
Comments 12
Honestly, I think the best hidden gem this year is a game called “Punch a Bunch”
It’s a really fun physics-based boxing game that has literally no discourse surrounding it
That's a good list; I own a couple and played demos of several more and they're all fun.
I especially liked gunbrella and gal guardians (though I hate that they changed the name to add 'gal'). Those 2 both have demos I would suggest to anyone to try.
Although not a hidden gem, for under-rated I would pick Bayonetta Origins since it is a spectacular game which everyone seems to have forgot existed 2 minutes after release. It's also one of those rare games where user review scores tend to be quite a lot higher than professional review scores.
I really enjoyed Akka Arrh! FYI, the regular version is just a USD$20 download, I didn't realize there was a special edition, for (cough) around 50.
I would describe Akka Arrh as a "relaxation & trance-inducing game for ADHD people..." ha ha. Try it sometime!
Can anyone help me ... have you guys ever played like an indie 2D platformer / run & gun that had an pixel-art style where you started like some Conan-era style dudes and levels and then they went evolving until it was kind of sci-fi? It wasn't Contra btw.
It was coop so it was actually really fun. I think it must have been a 2018-2019 indie but for the love of everything I can't find the name or the game anywhere.
Brotato was my goty. Highly rated on Steam, sold well on the eshop but wasn't reviewed on this site.
@Yoshif3 I’d suggest going to r/tipofmytounge for that, those people usually can help you finding things you vaguely remember
@Yoshif3 is this it my friend,
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
For the best underrated game this year I'm going for Bayonetta Origins (as well), absolutely gorgeous art style and some fun gameplay. Story was actually pretty decent and impactful and better yet some lore on Cereza for those invested in the world and story of Bayonetta. I went into the game not expecting much but ended up being a 9/10 game for me.
@UltimateOtaku91 Thanks friend...shame that those are not it... sorry, it was more like pixel-art than retro 8bit... but those recommendations look pretty fun too. Thanks!
And I agree... I haven't finished Bayonetta Origins but its been a little pretty underrated gem. I'm a sucker for that IP so I'm really invested in the lore... I have to get through it but I enjoyed what I have played. Such a shame that the game was dismissed by fans because it radically changed its genre.
@DiamondCore thanks, I'll visit it and see if I can find the game. I remember it was a fun indie hidden gem and a great co-op experience.
@Yoshif3 Hmm I wonder what that game was then I want to know myself now lol maybe check this list out might be on here
https://www.nintendolife.com/guides/best-pixel-art-switch-games?page=
Blazing Chrome maybe?
@Yoshif3 is it possible it was Broforce?
Gal Guardians and Gunbrella are both solid retro game and Venba is a solid story game, though very short. And Karateka is a game every gaming historian needs to experience. The other games I played on this list were just sort of ok, to be honest. This is one of those years that, for the most part, good games got a good amount of attention.
I feel like Belle Boomerang deserves to be in this list. I personally enjoyed it more than anything on this list and it feels like a deep cut with how few people talked about it this year.
Tap here to load 12 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...