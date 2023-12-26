2023 has been an absolutely ridiculous year for gaming.

Despite not having much in the announced lineup in January, it wound up being one of the strongest showings since Switch's launch, with belters like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4, and Persona 4 Golden proving 2023 to be a year to remember.

So given the sheer abundance of top-tier games this year, it's only inevitable that there are going to be a few (more than a few actually) that will fall under the radar. Whether it be due to inconvenient launch timing, mixed reception from critics, or the fact that some games are quite frankly a bit weird, there's a bunch of titles from 2023 that we feel deserve a bit of a shoutout to close out the year.

So we've compiled a list of hidden gems from 2023 that we think you ought to be checking out. There are quite a few here, but if you're after even more recommendations, then be sure to check out the compilations of recommendations that you, dear readers, have highlighted in 2023.

So with that out of the way, let's dive in and take a look — in no particular order — at some underrated games that you might have missed on the Switch eShop this year...

Drainus (Switch eShop) Publisher: PLAYISM / Developer: Team Ladybug Release Date: 2nd Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 2nd Feb 2023 ( UK/EU )











Team Ladybug is really demonstrating its programming expertise with Drainus. It’s both dangerous and brave to attempt a shooting game on the scale of Gradius V or Einhander, yet for the most part, the developer pulls it off in convincing fashion. It’s not entirely perfect, arguably overly easy, and various aspects will sit better with some players than others. But, at the very least, it’s a spectacular sci-fi action epic that constantly evolves, creates, and showboats. To that end, Drainus will land well with both hardcore and casual players alike.

TRON: Identity (Switch eShop) Publisher: Bithell Games / Developer: Bithell Games Release Date: 11th Apr 2023 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2023 ( UK/EU )













TRON: Identity won’t wow everyone with its puzzles, but it does a great job of telling a tight story that changes with each playthrough. The short playtime of this excellent Disney-licensed game encourages you to explore the world a bit more and uncover new truths that you missed because of your previous actions. If this is the start of a series of Tron visual novels, which the plot certainly feels like, then we’re hopeful we get to continue our journey with Query very soon.

Tiny Thor (Switch eShop) Publisher: Gameforge / Developer: Asylum Square Interactive Release Date: 3rd Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 3rd Aug 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Tiny Thor is a well-crafted retro platforming adventure that no fan of 16-bit gaming will want to miss. Though its controls can be a tad frustrating and its difficulty can be occasionally inconsistent, there’s no denying that this is a thoroughly enjoyable experience from stem to stern, especially for those who enjoy a fittingly old-school challenge. We’d give this a strong recommendation to anyone looking for another solidly built neo-retro platformer to add to their collection, though we’ll caution anyone with slower reflexes to brace yourselves for a rough time. In all the best of ways, Tiny Thor feels like a lost Sega Genesis game, easily worth your time and money.

Tin Hearts (Switch eShop) Publisher: Wired Productions / Developer: Rogue Sun Release Date: 20th Apr 2023 ( USA ) / 20th Apr 2023 ( UK/EU )

















Tin Hearts is a lovely little puzzler that's engaging and emotional in equal measure. It takes all the right inspiration from Lemmings but manages to stand on its own two feet with a unique visual style, clever mechanics, and a wonderful narrative told effortlessly during gameplay. Technical hiccups pull it back from true greatness, including slightly choppy frame rate and jarring camera movements, but if you're after a relaxing puzzler that's not too taxing on the ol' noggin, then you really can't go too wrong with this.

Gunbrella (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Doinksoft Release Date: 13th Sep 2023 ( USA ) / 13th Sep 2023 ( UK/EU )

















While Gunbrella has its issues, it’s still a really fun, gorgeous-looking experience that’s definitely worth a play for any fans of the genre. You shouldn’t expect anything groundbreaking in terms of story but can look forward to a few laughs and endearing characters. Even just messing around with the mechanics made possible by a gun that is also an umbrella should bring anyone hours of enjoyment.

Afterdream (Switch eShop) Publisher: Feardemic / Developer: Jesse Makkonen Release Date: 28th Sep 2023 ( USA ) / 28th Sep 2023 ( UK/EU )









If you’re looking for a quick jaunt through a beautifully haunting 2D world then Afterdream is a solid choice. While it’s a shame the game doesn’t lean into scares quite as much as we’d have liked, the atmosphere makes up for this and the survival horror-themed puzzles and camera mechanics should keep you engaged from start to finish.

Akka Arrh (Switch eShop) Publisher: Atari / Developer: Llamasoft Release Date: 21st Feb 2023 ( USA ) / 21st Feb 2023 ( UK/EU )











As irreverent and disruptive as one has come to expect from the mind of Jeff Minter, Akka Arrh is a game that, rather than based around all-out cattle space warfare, requires a certain level of restraint to wring the most from its scoring potential. Learning to dally with its diverse and ever-changing threats is almost mathematical, but still liberating and rewarding to overcome. It may struggle to appeal in the long-term in the same way as Tempest or his recent Polybius, owing to its slightly less absorbing construction; and those uninitiated in Minter’s unusual thought processes may find it altogether abstruse. Nevertheless, it certainly earns a rightful place in his catalogue of psychedelic, slightly barmy, and altogether addictive score-based challenges. Akka Arrh Special Edition £44.99

Full Void (Switch eShop) Publisher: OutOfTheBit / Developer: OutOfTheBit Release Date: 12th Sep 2023 ( USA ) / 12th Sep 2023 ( UK/EU )









With such a tight run time, Full Void’s ideas don’t have time to wear thin, but neither do they have chance to develop much depth. As a modern game, it’s far more player-friendly than Another World, its main inspiration, and looks and sounds fantastic. It also brings fresh ideas to the table, rather than simply retreading the old for the sake of nostalgia. Despite the lack of a compelling narrative, this is still well worth a punt.