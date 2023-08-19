Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

On the Switch, having completed Luigi’s Mansion 3, I’ve now decided to start Persona 4 Golden. I briefly played it when it launched, but aside from the initial “oh yeah, it’s Persona 4 on the Switch’ novelty, I quickly set it aside in favour of other games. This time, I hope to play it all the way through.

Over on the Series X, I downloaded Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Game from Game Pass and will be giving it a go this weekend. I’ve heard some mixed things about it and I’m not usually one for those asymmetric multiplayer games, but I’m a big fan of the franchise and hopefully I’ll appreciate some of the nods and callbacks.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am going away for the next week so will be looking for games that thrive in handheld mode. I would love to say that this gives me an excuse to finally hit up some of the NSO gems that I have been meaning to get around to for weeks — Oracle of Ages with a dash of Pokémon Trading Card Game, perhaps? But I would be lying if I said that I can see myself playing anything other than Vampire Survivors.

I had read the reviews. I knew the risks. But my god if this isn't one of the most addictive games I have ever played. When I'm not playing Vampire Survivors, I'm thinking about Vampire Survivors. How do I get out of this loop? Play more Vampire Survivors, I suppose...

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I knew this would happen – I’ve been holding off on buying Vampire Survivors on other platforms because I know it would sink its fangs into me and I wouldn’t stop. Now I have it on Switch… that’s exactly what’s happened. Oops. I’ve got a few 30-minute runs in and some devastating builds, and I just can’t stop.

Otherwise, for something a bit more calming, I’m back on Let’s Build A Zoo thanks to the Aquarium Odyssey DLC. I say calming, but I’m not sure chaotic zoo management and animal splicing is a soothing experience. Ah well…

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

What a week for Switch eShop enthusiasts everywhere! Vampire Survivors can easily take hours of your life with its addictive game loop without you even noticing while Shinobi Non Grata is Irem’s Ninja Spirit sequel you never knew you needed. Quake II remains very much in play too. Yet all of that is eclipsed with the incredible tale of revenge of one John Marston. Red Dead Redemption is back in my life, an incredible port that seems impossible to be running this well on a Switch. I don’t even want to pretend to understand how they pulled this off, I just want to keep riding forever.

Game of the week is the Summer vacation of a lifetime. That’s right, the time of the year when I shut down the Internet and go off to play something retro on the beach is upon us. Hope you all stay well in my absence, I will surely see you again on the flip side.

Do your weekend gaming plans match any of ours? Drop the game that you will be maining in the poll below and then take to the comments to let us know what else you have on the cards.

