In addition to the announcement for the upcoming Drizzle Season for Splatoon 3, Nintendo has confirmed that amiibo figures for Shiver, Frye, and Big Man (a.k.a. the 'Deep Cut' crew) will be launching on November 17th, 2023.

You can scan the figures in and take snaps with each respective character, unlock exclusive gear, and more. Plus, they look freakin' adorable, right..?

The three members of Deep Cut will make their #amiibo debut on November 17th! Scan them in-game to snap a photo with these #Splatoon3 stars, get exclusive gear, and more! pic.twitter.com/uc78efsDRj August 17, 2023

There's no word on when pre-orders for the new amiibo will be made available, but rest assured we'll be keeping our eyes peeled and our ears open for any new information as and when it's released.

The new line joins a range of Splatoon amiibo already out in the open in the ever-growing amiibo line-up. The latest figures to launch were Pyra and Mythra from the Smash Bros. line.