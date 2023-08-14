Believe it or not The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now been out for just over three whole months. In that time, many of us have spent 100+ hours exploring the multiple layers of Hyrule, taking on familiar faces and getting lost in the adventure of it all. It's a sobering feeling, therefore, when you beat the game's final boss and roll credits only for the newly unlocked completion percentage on your Purah Pad to remind you that you still have 70% of the game left to complete.
Such is the sheer size of Tears of the Kingdom, that pouring ~50 hours into the main story is hardly scratching the surface of the full experience on offer. It's a big wide world out there, and a threat like Ganondorf is but a drop in the ocean of Shrines, Side Quests and *shivers* Korok seeds...
Much like Breath of the Wild, you can only see your completion percentage after defeating the final boss and the displayed number overlooks certain elements of the game — your Side Quests, for example, do not count towards 100% completion on your Purah Pad.
In fact, the percentage is based on a rather small number of tasks: Discover all Shrines and Lightroots, visit every named location (including smaller points like towns, wells, cave/chasm entrances, Skyview Towers and Zonai Device Dispensers), find all Dragon Tears and, yes, collect all 1,000 Korok Seeds (thanks to the good folk at IGN for the completion checklist).
The list may be small (ish), but getting to the big 100% is no easy feat. In fact, most of us at Nintendo Life Towers aren't even remotely close to reaching absolute completion (this writer is still sitting on a measly 40.81%). So, we thought that we would open it up to you lovely lot and see how close everybody is to hitting that triple-figure percentage.
If you have beaten the game's main story (and don't worry if you haven't, you can always come back and vote another time) then open up your map and check out the percentage in the bottom right. Chances are, it doesn't come close to matching up against the number of hours that you have put into the game — join the club — but who knows, perhaps we have just been slacking off.
Does your percentage match your playtime or do you still have another game's worth of tasks to complete? Vote in our polls below and let us know in the comments what you still have left to do — or if you're even going to bother!
Comments 15
Not yet played, so 0%.
0 - 9%, because I'm waiting for a Master Mode/additional difficulty before going full completionist on this game.
Im way behind. Only done a couple of the main quests. Its just too overwhealming for me at this point.
I'm planning on beating the last boss next week.
I'm got a bunch of uninterrupted free time coming up, so planning on giving it my full attention. I'll be back next Tuesday.
I have beaten the game and am only at like 36%
I’m at 270 hours or more, with 109 shrines and all four main temples done. The home straight is in sight my guys! Or is it?
Truth be told...
I haven't gotten very far in this game and... as someone who already finished BOTW... It's kinda... boring.
They didn't fix any of the first games issues (weapons are still made out of balsa wood and toilet paper), every bit of exploration just leads to the same Bokoblin enemies instead of a genuine reward, and I'm really having to push myself just to actually make any progress.
I'm just not at all enjoying it. I've gotten past the initial upper stage, did some stuff underground and found a few memories but I don't think I'm going to do much more with it.
I haven't beaten the game yet, but here's what I have done:
> 330 hours of play time
All dragon tears found
All temples completed
All shrines completed
All lightroots activated
~740 Korok seeds
All Bubbul gems
Woah I literally finished the game almost to the exact minute this article was uploaded
I've gotten slightly bored with it tbh. I wanted more Breath of the Wild from this game and that's what we got, but I didn't want 200 hours of more Breath of the Wild. Of course, I'm only realizing this after completing more than 200 hours of it so I only have myself to blame.
It's a great game that adds a lot to the BotW format but I've exhausted my interest in it. I haven't finished and I'll probably b-line through the story.
Who am I kidding? I'll try but a cave will likely distract me. Send help.
Played around 230 hours so far and still haven't beaten the final boss. I've found around 130 shrines and 500 Korok seeds. I never get tired of the exploring the world and this is now my new favorite game of all time.
@Magician Snap. My copy is still sat on the shelf awaiting to be opened.
I did everything but most of the optional minigames and getting all of the Korok seeds - and as far as I'm concerned, that's enough.
Nowhere near the end of the game.
At roughly 65 hours I'm in and I'm now starting my first main quest (The one with the zora).
I think this game is brilliant so far. I hope it lasts me well into next year, even if that means continually putting Engage and Xeno 3 dlc on hold.
After 6 years, I expected more.
Quickly got bored with it.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...