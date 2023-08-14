Believe it or not The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has now been out for just over three whole months. In that time, many of us have spent 100+ hours exploring the multiple layers of Hyrule, taking on familiar faces and getting lost in the adventure of it all. It's a sobering feeling, therefore, when you beat the game's final boss and roll credits only for the newly unlocked completion percentage on your Purah Pad to remind you that you still have 70% of the game left to complete.

Such is the sheer size of Tears of the Kingdom, that pouring ~50 hours into the main story is hardly scratching the surface of the full experience on offer. It's a big wide world out there, and a threat like Ganondorf is but a drop in the ocean of Shrines, Side Quests and *shivers* Korok seeds...

Much like Breath of the Wild, you can only see your completion percentage after defeating the final boss and the displayed number overlooks certain elements of the game — your Side Quests, for example, do not count towards 100% completion on your Purah Pad.

In fact, the percentage is based on a rather small number of tasks: Discover all Shrines and Lightroots, visit every named location (including smaller points like towns, wells, cave/chasm entrances, Skyview Towers and Zonai Device Dispensers), find all Dragon Tears and, yes, collect all 1,000 Korok Seeds (thanks to the good folk at IGN for the completion checklist).

The list may be small (ish), but getting to the big 100% is no easy feat. In fact, most of us at Nintendo Life Towers aren't even remotely close to reaching absolute completion (this writer is still sitting on a measly 40.81%). So, we thought that we would open it up to you lovely lot and see how close everybody is to hitting that triple-figure percentage.

If you have beaten the game's main story (and don't worry if you haven't, you can always come back and vote another time) then open up your map and check out the percentage in the bottom right. Chances are, it doesn't come close to matching up against the number of hours that you have put into the game — join the club — but who knows, perhaps we have just been slacking off.

Does your percentage match your playtime or do you still have another game's worth of tasks to complete? Vote in our polls below and let us know in the comments what you still have left to do — or if you're even going to bother!

What's your completion percentage on your Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom save file? 100% - Tears of the Completed 90 - 99% 80 - 89% 70 - 79% 60 - 69% 50 - 59% 40 - 49% 30 - 39% 20 - 29% 10 - 19% 0 - 9% Who knows? I still haven't beaten the final boss... What's your completion percentage on your Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom save file? (284 votes) 100% - Tears of the Completed 3 % 90 - 99% 2 % 80 - 89% 3 % 70 - 79% 4 % 60 - 69% 13 % 50 - 59% 8 % 40 - 49% 5 % 30 - 39% 5 % 20 - 29% 2 % 10 - 19% 3 % 0 - 9% 10 % Who knows? I still haven't beaten the final boss... 42 %