Nintendo has today announced that a brand new season will be inking its way in Splatoon 3 next month, as 'Drizzle Season' kicks off on 1st September.

As has been the case with the three seasons that have preceded this one, there are many newbies that will be coming to the Splatlands in just a few week's time. These include brand-new weapons, fresh stages and a boat-load of new gear. You can get a taste of what is in store by checking out the trailer above, or read on for a summary of what's to come.

Kicking things off, there are some brand new stages coming our way. First up, we have 'Crableg Capital', which consists of huge cranes and girders to offer a good mix of high and low ground — perfect for some varied splatting. There's also 'Shipshape Cargo Co.' which takes the splatting to the seas as you will be fighting for ink-domination on a boat.

Over on Salmon Run, the 'Salmonid Smokeyard' stage will be making a comeback after initially appearing in Splatoon 2. There's also a fresh batch of new work suits for the mode thrown in for good measure.

There is also an arsenal of new main weapons. The 'Dread Wringer' — Nintendo's pun team exceeding itself there — appears to be in the Slosher class and offers good coverage for inking the area fast. There's also 'Heavy Edit Splatling' for getting to the midst of your opponent's attack quickly.

On the slightly less technical side of things, Sizzle Season will give you the opportunity to adjust your gear. Want to wear your cap backwards? You'll have the opportunity to do just that — we know, groundbreaking. Table Top battles will also be getting a fresh set of cards and there will be a series of new challenges including one that focuses on Inkjets — reach for the skies indeed.

Quite a lot to look forward to, huh? We can expect more updates on new weapon collaborations and perhaps some more stage details in the coming weeks, but for now, let's just enjoy the last days of Sizzle Season 2023. shall we?

What are you the most excited to see in the upcoming season? Ink your thoughts in the comments below.

