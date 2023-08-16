Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We have been eagerly anticipating more news on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge DLC, 'Dimension Shellshock,' since we first caught wind of it back in June. Today, we have learnt that the bonus content will be skating onto Switch on 31st August (that's not too far away, folks!) and there's yet another new fighter joining the roster too.

Yes, alongside the sword-wielding rabbit Usagi Yojimbo, we now know that former Foot Clan member Karai will also be joining the turtles beat 'em up in just a few weeks. This lightning-fast ninja has made several appearances in the modern TMNT animated series, moving from a straight-up villain to a friend and ally of the Turtles.

You can find some new screenshots featuring Karai in action amongst the fresh colour palettes below:

The Dimension Shellshock DLC will be available for $7.99 (or your regional equivalent) and is set to add these new fighters alongside a fresh dimension-hopping Survival Mode and a boatload of sweet visual options like new character skins and more.

Alongside this DLC, publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have confirmed that a second free update will also be coming to Shredder's Revenge, offering an additional range of colour palette options for all owners of the base game along the same lines as the update that we saw back in December.