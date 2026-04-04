Hello there, lovely people. (Hey, Alex is off right now, so I'm nabbing the catchphrase.)
It's been a Mario-filled week with the launch of a certain record-breaking motion picture. Yes, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie came out fire flowers blazing this week. Reviews followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, with critics failing to be wowed while audiences packed the multiplexes. The most surprising thing? The size of that Yoshi popcorn bucket.
Elsewhere, gaming companies got in on April Fools with an assortment of gags, Mario & Sonic 2020 got delisted, and Roger Craig Smith teased some "exciting stuff" ahead of the hedgehog's 35th anniversary in June. And the Artemis II mission inspired us to revisit and rejig our selection of the Best Space And Sci-Fi Games On Nintendo Switch 1 and (now) 2.