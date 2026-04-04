But it's Saturday now, so let's check in with Team NL and co. to find out about their weekend gaming plans...

Jim Norman, Features Editor

My brain is Pokopia, , and more Pokopia at the moment. I have been on holiday all week, soaking up the sun and chilling in the sea, but where does my mind keep going? “Hmm, I bet if I put four patches of grass on the shoreline, I’d attract something special”.

I can’t stop. I won’t stop. If this isn’t in my GOTY top five come December, we will have had a very strong year indeed!

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Kate Gray, Contributor

I've been playing an awful lot of Pokopia. I've even managed to technically use it to "work" because I built one of the houses from Moonstone Island! Wow. That means it's basically a business expense, right?



Which does mean I've been neglecting my AYN Thor, despite setting it up to play all the Prof Laytons and handheld Zeldas (or handheldas). Send me your niche DS and 3DS game recommendations, please! And I mean niche, I've been a Nintendo journalist for long enough that "Pullblox" ain't gonna cut it.

Gavin Lane, Editor

This week I have been mostly perusing the eShop sale and wondering what gems I could pick up cheap and add to the backlog. What I should do is pick one, like Abzu or Death's Door, which I bought years ago and finally play it. I'm also keen to play Kena: Bridge of Spirits, but let's see where the weekend takes me.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

As per usual, my current games are a bit of a mishmash. It's been somewhat of a Mario week since picking up Super Mario Wonder last week and watching the new movie! I've really been enjoying the game and with it being my first Mario in quite some time, I can't believe what I've been missing. My backlog has been creeping up on my again but it's worth it as I've also added Hello Kitty Island Adventure to the pile.

On a completely different end of the games list though, I finally purchased a PS5 Pro before the price hike and have been replaying The Last of Us Part 2. To say my dreams have been filled with Clickers and Talking Flowers is an understatement.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

April is here and so is proper weather. Regardless I am spending most of the weekend inside playing Mine’s side story in Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. It has been a while since I’ve been on the Virtua ring but I am quite hooked on Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, whether reusing old combos or mastering new characters, its all bliss.

Playing Deadzone: Rogue online was the right choice since it makes the robotic baddies far more manageable (as in they have more than one target to shoot at). Out of nowhere Com8com1 latest offering Go! Go! Mister Chickums is one of the finest single screen arcade titles I’ve played in recent memory. Don’t skip it!

Game of the week is Star Fox: Assault. With all the Artemis II and Mario Galaxy Movie (which I have yet to see) hype going on, I did consider coming back to Star Fox Zero because it remains a really nice and unique entry in the franchise (plus I do have my Wii U still assembled). Instead I went back to score chasing on the GameCube's Namco-developed title. This would have been a fantastic time for Nintendo to re-release the game on the Switch 2 Nintendo Classics GC app. Always remember: Use bombs wisely!

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

Despite my issues with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, I can’t deny that it’s got me hyped for a potential new Star Fox game. For now, at least, I’ll settle for the classics, so I’ll be playing a bit of Star Fox on SNES and Lylat Wars on N64 via the NSO apps.

Elsewhere, I’ve been playing a lot of Guilty Gear -Strive- on the PS5. I do have it on the Switch, but it sounds like ArcSys might be leaving the system behind when the big 2.0 update lands on the 9th. Also, the Hit Box Ultra works like a dream on PS5. Have a good one!

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!