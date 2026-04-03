Following the first day box office results for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in the US, the opening day performance of Mario's movie sequel globally has now been revealed.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially opened with a global box office figure of $68.4 million, putting it ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which banked $66.4 million on its first day. Deadline also reports how several records have been broken.

Here are the opening day results for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie worldwide:

Mexico with $6.7M scored the biggest Universal opening ever there and the second biggest animated opening ever. The first day beat Super Mario Bros‘ $5.9M

with scored the biggest Universal opening ever there and the second biggest animated opening ever. The first day beat Super Mario Bros‘ $5.9M UK & Ireland posted $4.3M , which is the second highest single-day preview figure for an animated film in the history of box office on the isle.

posted , which is the second highest single-day preview figure for an animated film in the history of box office on the isle. Germany’ s $3.8M reps the biggest animated opening of all-time and Universal’s biggest opening of all-time. The first movie posted a $2.8M first day.

s reps the biggest animated opening of all-time and Universal’s biggest opening of all-time. The first movie posted a $2.8M first day. Spain ‘s $3M was the second highest opening day for an animated title of all-time, as well as the 3rd biggest opening day of all-time behind Twilight and Inside Out 2. It was also an improvement upon the 2023’s $2.2M.

‘s was the second highest opening day for an animated title of all-time, as well as the 3rd biggest opening day of all-time behind Twilight and Inside Out 2. It was also an improvement upon the 2023’s $2.2M. France ‘s $2.9M is the second biggest Illumination opening of all-time (and the biggest outside of holidays).

‘s is the second biggest Illumination opening of all-time (and the biggest outside of holidays). Central America ‘s $1.8M scored the second biggest opening day of all-time in the market, only behind Avengers: Endgame. Super Mario Bros did a reported $1.3M there.

‘s scored the second biggest opening day of all-time in the market, only behind Avengers: Endgame. Super Mario Bros did a reported $1.3M there. Austria ‘s $700K repped the biggest Universal opening day of all-time in the market and the biggest Animation opening day of all-time.

‘s repped the biggest Universal opening day of all-time in the market and the biggest Animation opening day of all-time. Other opening day grosses included Italy ($1.5M), Colombia ($1.1M) and Australia ($0.7M).

Once again, Galaxy banked $34 million in the US on its opening day - making it the "best opening day so far this year", while also claiming the best "opening Wednesday" in April, taking the title from the first movie, which made $31.7 million.

As noted by the source, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will launch in locations such as Japan and Korea later this month, so expect more figures soon.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie currently has a critic score of 42% and an audience score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we gave this second film six out of ten stars, calling it a "faithful but overstuffed sequel".