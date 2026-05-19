Yoshi and the Mysterious Book hits store shelves in just a couple of days, but in true Nintendo fashion, the company has not explicitly revealed who actually developed the ruddy thing.

So we'll do it instead – how's that?

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise to learn that Mysterious Book was developed by none other than Good-Feel. The Japanese studio has maintained a close relationship with Nintendo since the release of Wario Land: Shake It! back in 2008 for the Wii, and that doesn't seem to be waning anytime soon.

It's since been solely responsible for the Yoshi games, having previously worked on Yoshi's Woolly World, its 3DS port Poochy & Yoshi's Woolly World, and Yoshi's Crafted World. Kirby's Epic Yarn can also be viewed as a precursor of sorts to the Yoshi titles. Also, how many times do you think we can say 'Yoshi' in a single paragraph? One more..? Yoshi!

Our review for Mysterious Book is available right now if you'd like to check it out. We ultimately awarded it a score of 6/10, stating "There's a lot of fun to be had in discovering the many creatures hidden within Mr. E's pages, though it also suffers from a repetitive structure that doesn't evolve or provide any sense of meaningful challenge".