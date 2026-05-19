Nintendo has today announced it's releasing a new "free-to-start" mobile game called Pictonico! on 28th May 2026.
According to official PR, it's co-developed by Intelligent Systems (known for series such as WarioWare, Fire Emblem and Paper Mario) and will make your mobile's photos a game - with 80 minigames and lots of ways to play. Here's exactly what you can expect:
Turn your photos into minigames!
Sure, it's kind of silly... But there's no telling what will happen next!
・ Here come your school's sports stars...strutting down the red carpet!
・ Your boss is hungry and needs your help!
・ Try to wash away those embarrassing high-school memories.
・ Son won't quiet down? Zip his mouth!
・ Two old friends reconnect while skydiving!
・ Grandpa dressed like a ballerina? Can't miss this photo op.
・ Mom's angry... But that nose hair must be plucked!
・ Dad's making that face again. Wait, is that a facial mask?
・ Best friend turned final boss?! Evasive maneuvers!
・ That calm, collected teacher was all muscle this whole time?
You can try a few minigames for free, or purchase volumes to unlock up to 80 minigames in total, ranging from easy to pretty tricky.
Get ready to laugh out loud when you look back at old photos!
You can even take photos with friends on the spot and use them right away.
*This game is free-to-start.
*Purchase of a game volume is required for gameplay, but you can play a demo of some minigames for free.
*A constant online connection is not required, but temporary network access may be needed for the following operations, which may incur data charges:
・ First launch
・ Purchasing game volumes
*Your photos are not sent to Nintendo.
We'll share more details about this new Nintendo mobile game soon.
Comments 14
Made by the developers of YOUR favorite Nintendo series. You're not getting a game anytime soon! Mwahaha!
Oh hey WarioWare Snapped, we thought you were dead
Is this like a wario ware thing?
@N00BiSH haha great minds great minds
What the...
Well, looks creative at least!
I saw someone say this was basically WarioWare x Face Raiders. I couldn't think of a better comparison.
@rvcolem1 Sort of? It's not a new WarioWare game, but it has the same developers, Intelligent Systems.
Also yeah lmao
Very fun — very Nintendo! They've always had the potential to make some really great mobile games, and a pseudo-Warioware style seems like a great fit!
This 100% started as a WarioWare game. I wonder why it isn't
Face raiders and warioware smushed together…and Nintendo said more switch 2 titles were taking priority…
This reminds me of the DSi camera shenanigans. There were just some cool things the DS/3DS and Wii U did that just cannot be replicated with the Switch/2 hardware and that's a bummer
.....close enough. Welcome back, Face Raiders.
Looks intriguing, so I pre-registered. I wonder how many people will attempt to use photos of... a certain nature 🤔.
I've felt for years that WarioWare would make a perfect mobile game. I intended to do a YouTube video on the subject but hadn't gotten around to it. Now, it's too little too late. 😢
Oh, well. I still had other ideas that would have been in the video, like mobile adaptations of the Kirby Canvas Curse / Mass Attack gameplay as well as Mario vs. Donkey Kong (the ones where you control the minis with the stylus).
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