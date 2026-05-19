Nintendo has today announced it's releasing a new "free-to-start" mobile game called Pictonico! on 28th May 2026.

According to official PR, it's co-developed by Intelligent Systems (known for series such as WarioWare, Fire Emblem and Paper Mario) and will make your mobile's photos a game - with 80 minigames and lots of ways to play. Here's exactly what you can expect:

Turn your photos into minigames!

Sure, it's kind of silly... But there's no telling what will happen next!



・ Here come your school's sports stars...strutting down the red carpet!

・ Your boss is hungry and needs your help!

・ Try to wash away those embarrassing high-school memories.

・ Son won't quiet down? Zip his mouth!

・ Two old friends reconnect while skydiving!

・ Grandpa dressed like a ballerina? Can't miss this photo op.

・ Mom's angry... But that nose hair must be plucked!

・ Dad's making that face again. Wait, is that a facial mask?

・ Best friend turned final boss?! Evasive maneuvers!

・ That calm, collected teacher was all muscle this whole time?



You can try a few minigames for free, or purchase volumes to unlock up to 80 minigames in total, ranging from easy to pretty tricky.

Get ready to laugh out loud when you look back at old photos!



You can even take photos with friends on the spot and use them right away.



*This game is free-to-start.

*Purchase of a game volume is required for gameplay, but you can play a demo of some minigames for free.

*A constant online connection is not required, but temporary network access may be needed for the following operations, which may incur data charges:

・ First launch

・ Purchasing game volumes

*Your photos are not sent to Nintendo.

We'll share more details about this new Nintendo mobile game soon.