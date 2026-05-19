Sektori, the ridiculously good spiritual successor to Geometry Wars, has now launched on the Switch 2, and according to its solo developer Kimmo Lahtinen, the port has proven to be a big success.

As reported by Eurogamer, Sektori's Switch 2 launch has essentially granted Lahtinen a living wage, with total sales sitting at around 30,000 at the time of the dev's post on Bluesky.

Previously, Lahtinen confirmed that the game's release on PC, PS5, and Xbox had only just managed to recoup indirect costs and overheads incurred, but this nevertheless left them with "zero salary for 4.5 years".

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This post has been quoted back at me too many times, so I'm happy to now report that with the Sektori Switch 2 launch, I've pretty much recouped a living salary for myself too. Total sales are at about 30000. The Switch 2 launch has been very well received, so thank you everyone who's jumped aboard! — Kimmo Lahtinen (@gimblll.com) 2026-05-18T10:37:38.397Z

This is great news then, and we can only hope that the game will continue to sell in the weeks, months, and years ahead. It's a bloomin' good time, yet it strikes us as one of those games that could live or die on word of mouth. Early signs are that it's doing very well, so fingers crossed it continues.

We awarded Sektori a score of 9/10 and said that it's essentially dethroned Geometry Wars as the king of twin-stick shooters thanks to "immaculate presentation with gorgeous visuals, a thumping soundtrack, and rock-solid 60fps gameplay".