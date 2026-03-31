Almost out of the blue, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 has been delisted from the Switch eShop in a number of countries.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, the 2019 Switch release is unavailable to purchase on the digital storefront in North America, Japan, and Australia. It's still available in the UK and Europe, but it looks like these regions will follow suit.

SEGA has confirmed itself that the game is no longer available to buy on the eShop on its Japanese website. Fortunately, if you already own the game, you can redownload it whenever, and the physical version is still on sale.

Still, it's a little bit surprising as we had no prior knowledge of the Tokyo 2020 title leaving storefronts. However, as today is the last day of the fiscal year and the Olympics games are all officially licensed, it's most likely that those licenses expire today.

It's a shame because this is the only game in the Mario & Sonic spin-off series available on Switch and the last one ever developed. Yep, it's been six years since the last crossover Olympics game.

The series was rumoured to be "finished" back in 2024, but new Olympic merchandise from Sega last year got fans hoping once again.

Maybe a Switch 2 game is on the horizon for 2028, but that means we still have to wait at least a year. The recent Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics would've been the perfect time to reignite interest, but alas.

Do you own Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020? Disappointed that it's being delisted? Pass the finish line and comment down below.