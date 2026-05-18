If you've played Pragmata on the Switch 2, then you'll know by now that it's a pretty solid port from Capcom. Visuals look nice, it performs well, and it's just a damn good game through and through. But what if you could push the performance even further?

Well, as demonstrated by the chaps over at Digital Foundry, you can, and it's all tied to GameChat. So essentially, playing the game normally will yield a frame rate of around 47-53fps depending on the situation, but if you shrink the display down while using GameChat, this will actually increase the frame rate.

So when playing with the GameChat display set to 'medium', the frame rate will increase up to around 58fps, while shrinking it down even further boosts it up to that 60fps sweet spot. The reason? According to DF, decreasing the size of the display will also shrink the resolution down, with the 'medium' size yielding results of 432p, and the 'small' size coming out at 360p.

It seems, however, that this is a quirk limited to RE Engine games from Capcom, at least at the time of writing. Similar tests were performed on Layers of Fear from Bloober Team, and it seems that using GameChat at all, regardless of the display size, negatively impacts overall performance.

So, is it ideal? No, far from it. But if you're adamant about playing Pragmata at 60fps, then it looks like you can do so by loading up a GameChat screen and shrinking the display down. Bonkers, right?