Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating his 35th anniversary this year and Sega is already gearing up for some big celebrations.

As part of this, Sonic video game voice actor Roger Craig Smith has recently revealed he'll be appearing at IGN Live this June to join this "massive event" - further noting how there's some "exciting stuff" on the way for Sonic's birthday bash. Unfortunately, he can't say anything else right now, but he's "extremely excited". So, we'll just have to wait and find out!

Here's what he had to say during a chat with Variety:

Roger Craig Smith: "It’s gonna be a very, very fun event. I wish I could give more details and that kind of thing, but I think that’s for IGN to spill the beans on, and I will play it safe and just go: I’m excited, I can’t wait to be in Los Angeles and be a part of this massive, massive event. It’s the worst thing about my job, I would violate all the NDAs. There’s exciting stuff coming down the pike and I am so stoked for the 35th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. There couldn’t be a better time to be a part of something like that. So I’m tight lipped but expressing my intrigue and my excitement, we’ll leave it there."

Roger most recently voiced Sonic in the release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, which arrived on the Switch last September. It's also received a Switch 2 version since then and multiple free and paid character DLC updates.

This update from Sonic's voice actor follows Sega officially announcing the 35th anniversary celebrations in January. Fans can also expect partnerships, collectibles, fan experiences and more surprises throughout the year. Last week, a rating for a 'Definitive Edition' of Sonic Frontiers surfaced online.