Scores are pretty wide-ranging on this one, so we'll kick off with one of the most positive of the bunch.

VGC's Andy Robinson loved the game awarding it top marks for its unique focus on discovery and inventive mechanics. He even goes as far as to call it "like a platformer Breath of the Wild" because of how everything can be solved in various ways. High praise!

"Instead of retreading past formulas, the Switch 2 game presents a truly unique framework, full of invention and compelling platforming for all ages, finally allowing Yoshi to escape the shadow of his plumber-carrying past with a blueprint all of his own. A brilliant, unique 2D platformer I loved playing."

Over at COGconnected, Alex Everatt scored the game a 9/10, praising that sense of discovery you get with every new level, creature and mechanic. Plus, they still have more to do after the credits roll:

"Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is a fantastic cozy platformer. Finding new discoveries never gets old. I was worried the pace might be too tame for my liking, but this simply wasn’t the case. I kept wanting to play and discover more, even after putting in 7 hours into the title."

Jordan Biordi, for CGMagazine, was another fan of discovering new things, and while he wasn't expecting this kind of format for a Yoshi game, he fell in love with it, scoring it an 8.5.

"Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is a different kind of Yoshi game, but it was one that fully captivated me. Its laid back atmosphere makes it really easy to get into, and its prioritization of discovery gives it a unique sense of challenge. While it may be too much of a departure from what Yoshi games are meant to be, I’ll always take unique and interesting over “just another one,” any day."

The lovely Game Informer's Kyle Hilliard was slightly more critical of the lack of challenge, but the charm ultimately won him over, settling on a 7.75 score. We never thought we'd see someone who missed Baby Mario's crying!

"Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is, by design, an inviting game with little challenge – a pleasant vacation where all the animals want to be friends and the soundtrack sounds like colorful bubbles bursting in front of a double rainbow. I admit I pined for the stress I associate with Yoshi taking care of a helpless baby, but this low-stakes adventure (potentially Yoshi’s lowest) does take care in making you feel acknowledged and generally rewarded..."

Last up we have Tom Marks over at IGN, scoring the game a 6/10. While Tom is a fan of the overall game, he felt that the sense of discovery felt more like "a collection of amusing experiments paired with a pile of homework," where its best ideas are one-and-done:

"Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is an undeniable delight, with adorable storybook creatures that are amusing to learn about in your first, surprise-filled encounters with them. But while there’s impressive variety on display, it comes at the cost of depth."

That's a pretty big spread, and the current Metacritic average sits at a rather healthy 80 (after 63 reviews). At the moment, that makes it the highest-scoring Yoshi game since Yoshi's Island DS in 2006. That could change as more verdicts come in in the next few days and weeks, of course.

Make sure you go and check out our review, along with the many others out there, to see if Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is your cup of tea. Then get ready for the game's launch on 21st May 2026.