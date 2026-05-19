Those who have been keeping up with Tonda Ross and his Dogubomb Blue Prince updates might have seen a massive patch labelled the 'Accessibility Update' land on PC late last month. Xbox, PlayStation and mobile caught up a couple of weeks ago, and today, with the latest hotfix rolling out, the dev has confirmed that Switch 2 will be joining the update party "soon".

Okay, it's far from anything concrete, but at least we know that things are in motion! The ver. 1.7 accessibility update was a big one, packing in welcome colour assist options, button remapping, an invert stroll toggle (perfect for those who like to move at high speeds) and more.

Naturally, there were a bunch of smaller game fixes, too, with even more being applied in the ensuing ver. 1.7.1 hotfix — all of which will be included in the 1.7 update, when it arrives on Switch 2.

Hotfix 1.7.1 that addresses a number of issues reported by the community is rolling out for Xbox X|S and PS5: https://bit.ly/3RyQ5Vq Patch 1.7 The Accessibility Update is also rolling out on AppStore. This patch will follow on Nintendo Switch 2 soon. — Blue Prince (@blueprincegame.bsky.social) 2026-05-19T13:03:42.374950852Z

The full patch notes for both the Accessibility Update and ver. 1.7.1 were shared on Steam, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below. Be warned, this is Blue Prince that we're talking about here, so there may be some spoilers tucked in the patch notes for those who haven't seen everything the game has to offer. Of course, these don't include puzzle solutions or story revelations, so only skim through if you're super sensitive to the odd rare room and item names.

Blue Prince Ver. 1.7

The Accessibility Update

1.7 marks the completion of a large rollout of accessibility features. These features can be accessed via the Accessibility menu and include:

Color Assist - A set of tools to provide color clarity to players who have trouble distinguishing some specific colors in the game. In addition to making puzzle colors a bit more vivid, we have also included separate systems to display color patterns, and an even more robust system that displays color labels for objects of inquiry.

Remapping - Yes! Key/button remapping is now supported for both keyboard and controller.

Cursor Set - Options for changing the opacity, style, and size of the game’s reticle and cursor (this is part of our new Motion Assist options.)

Invert Stroll - This is a feature that will allow players to invert the stroll button functionality. Inverting this means you will move at the faster stroll speed without needing to press/hold a button, and pressing/holding the stroll button will slow you down to a walk.

Motion Assist - A consolidated menu of features and settings aimed to reduce motion sickness and sensory conflict: Cursor/Reticle Settings, Look Sensitivity, Field of View, Smooth Look, and Stairs Skip (visually turn off spiral staircase travel.) Each feature is included along with our recommended setting adjustments.

Changelog cont.

The patch notes below will include spoilers for some rarer rooms and mechanics.

We have updated the save file architecture again on PS5 to further address an issue with some save files exceeding size limits.



As part of the Cursor features implemented above, we have redone the way the system handles changing cursors for a smoother visual experience when drafting, picking up items etc.



Fixed several visual bugs in the Precipice involving geometry from other areas clipping into the area from certain vantage points.



Fixed some colliders in the Casino causing players to inadvertently exit a UI screen while trying to pull a lever.



Added redundant safety checks to avoid potential soft locks that have been reported to occur within the above UI system.



Fixed an issue that was occasionally displaying a phantom Upgrade Disk in the Security terminal list for some players.



Slightly adjusted some factors related to the way Upgrade Disk floorplans are randomly selected to allow for greater variety during challenge runs while simultaneously making it less likely for new players from getting offered upgrades for rooms they have never drafted.



Fixed several bugs related to Powered Duct animations which restored spinning ducts to several rooms. Changing the direction of power in the Boiler Room also no longer breaks these animations.



Fixed several routing related bugs that could cause certain details and areas of the grounds and house to not be visible when approaching from certain areas.



Fixed an animation glitch caused by pressing buttons in the Chamber of Mirrors a bit too quickly that led to unexpected panel behaviour.



Fixed a handful of issues that were previously preventing floorplans from being duplicated by Chamber of Mirrors (some rooms are still excluded for technical reasons but the list is now more extensive.)



Related to the above - the experimental trigger related to terminal access has been reworked to correctly deal with duplicated terminal rooms.



A stamp in the Mail Room no longer disappears during magnification when a letter is in the foreground.



Fixed a bug that shut the book whenever you would click on the checkout card of A New Clue instead of inspecting it.



Fixed a bug that was unintentionally increasing the likelihood of drawing a non-green room in addition to the intended Green Rooms after Greenhouse had been drafted.



Fixed a bug with a particular locker in locker room that was occasionally not reacting to interaction.



Fixed a UI typo of “Bedroom” in an item description.



Fixed a text mesh bug that was not rendering asterisks correctly on a late grade chalkboard.



Updated templating of Observatory’s floorplan text to be more technically accurate and consistent with the game’s templating. (The floorplan now simply has the text “+1 star”)



Fixed incorrect layer assignments on a few more textures causing them to not be rendered when viewed through the magnifying glass.



Added more descriptive clarity for rarity in the wrench UI during first time use.

Very Late Game Changelog including Deep Spoilers (read at your own risk)

Fixed a rare bug in the Conservatory that was offering players options from “studio floorplans” and “found floorplans” that they had not added to their draft pools.



Added a redundancy check to address a glitch which was causing some challenge mode save files to incorrectly load in Bequest mode.



Fixed a corner case material glitch that related to the blessing of the monk that would sometimes affect the art at the bottom of the Foundation.



Fixed a sacred bug that only accepted the PM but not the AM.



Finally fixed a troublesome late game bug that was causing the drafting system to regard one very rare room as a color it clearly was not.



Fixed a bug causing boat travel to occasionally not be persistent between days if the cutscene was skipped.



Fixed a bug caused by exiting door UI during special key use animation in an underground area.



Addressed reports of clipping through the floor in a very late-game area by adding additional safety measures.



Fixed some issues that were causing unintended step loss and unintentioned geometry overlapping in that same area.



Fixed some uvmap texture issues in two of the illustrations in that same area.



Gambit of the Queen has been rebalanced to grant the player an additional key per trigger.



Due to several known bugs and issues with R_y_l Sc____r (some of which rendered the item functionless), this item’s design has been subtly changed and expanded. The game will now allow players to set the color an additional time per day from the inventory menu, and the method the player “keeps” the item has also been tweaked.

Blue Prince Ver. 1.7.1

Changelog:

