While announcing the release of the Late Check-Out DLC for 2025’s Hotel Barcelona, SWERY’s White Owls Inc. has confirmed that releases for Nintendo’s consoles are in the works and “coming soon”.

With Eden Industries on publishing duties, the Switch 1 and 2 versions will be “a complete package” for $34.99, including all the DLC and gameplay updates since it launched on other platforms back in September 2025, including the recent Under New Management overhaul which addressed various gameplay issues and criticisms of the original launch version. No word on a physical version just yet - we’ll keep you posted on further details.

A side-on action roguelite affair, Hotel Barcelona is collaboration between Japanese developers SWERY (Deadly Premonition, D4, The Missing) and SUDA 51 (Killer7, No More Heroes). It launched to a mixed reception last year, with a 58 on Metacritic at the time of writing.

The March update has apparently helped, with the PR blurb claiming that “Steam reviews have swung strongly positive” in the past couple of months. Checking out the Steam page, there are currently 13 “Very Positive” user reviews versus 257 “Mixed”, so take that “strongly positive” line with a fistful of salt.

Then again, if you’re a fan of these cult devs and their unique styles, you’re probably used to a caveat or five. Would it really be a Suda or Swery game if it launched to universal acclaim with 8s, 9s, and 10s across the board?

It does seem that Switch gamers will be getting the polished, finished product versus the patchy (or non-patchy, we guess) one they put out eight months back, and the devs are at pains to highlight that “Both the base game and the Late Check-Out DLC do not have AI-generated content.”

Here are some overview details, plus the screens above - check out the ‘relaunch’ trailer at the top of the page to see how it looks in action:

HOTEL BARCELONA is a collaborative horror project from Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro and Goichi “SUDA51” Suda, blending slasher cinema, surreal dream logic, roguelite progression, and stylish action combat into an unconventional horror experience. Players control U.S. Marshal Justine Bernstein, whose mind is possessed by the spirit of a serial killer known as Dr. Carnival. Together, they must survive an ever-shifting hotel filled with traps, killers, and monstrous threats. Failed runs return as armed “Slasher Phantoms” — echoes of previous attempts that fight alongside the player in future runs — creating a unique layered progression system that transforms death into momentum. In March 2026, the game was substantially reworked and relaunched through the major Under New Management update, which refined core gameplay systems, balance, progression, and presentation while further realizing the creators’ original vision for the title. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions will support:

- 1–3 players

- Up to 4 players during invasion play

- Online multiplayer

- Co-op gameplay

- PvP invasion mode

The key art and the headliner devs piqued our interest back when the game was first revealed, even if the initial reviews dampened our enthusiasm. Given the unique talent involved and the tweaks made since launch, though, do you think this one will be worth a look on Switch? Played it elsewhere? Let us know below if you’ll be checking out Hotel Barcelona’s Tripadvisor rating before it arrives on a Switch.