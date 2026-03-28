Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

To kill the bug, you must understand the bug. That is why despite completing the human campaign, I will be tackling the bug missions in Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War!. I was planning on a fighting weekend with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage but I failed to secure a physical copy in time. Fear not, for my weekend SEGA dosage will be fulfilled (at long last on Switch 2 physical!) with Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and further Kiryu shenanigans in Kamurochō’s Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. If time allows it, some more exploring the Bellabel content in Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Game of the week is something I skipped on but have now only fully regret as I am hopelessly addicted to: Deadzone: Rogue. A super-tight fps with rogue-like progression and fun weapons to explode robots with. I can’t put it down and have yet to explore the online multiplayer options. Just one more run...

Kate Gray, Contributor

I WOULD LOVE FOR GAMES TO STOP COMING OUT PLEASE

This weekend, I've got:

Pokopia (I'm really taking it super slow, I've got probably at least 50 hours and I haven't hit credits yet)

Slay the Spire 2 (three wins, but no wins on the new characters yet)

(three wins, but no wins on the new characters yet) Hundred Line (I will be playing this game on my deathbed)

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (I've already pre-ordered it so I don't need to play the demo, but I need to get a headstart on making my Miis be friends)

Donkey Kong Bananza (I bought it with my Switch 2 so it didn't feel like I just bought a $700 for Pokopia, but... it's just not as fun as Pokopia)

All the games on my AYN Thor (a bit of an impulse buy with a lot of convoluted setup, but WHAT A GORGEOUS PIECE OF KIT)

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Gavin Lane, Editor

I'd love to play some games this weekend (and I may well jump back into T2D now that I've unlocked Mother of the Future mode), but I've just taken delivery of a new laptop, my first in eight years! So let's not kid ourselves. Between deep inhalations of New Hardware Smell™, it's going to be hours of clicking through old folders to delete gigs of crap before transferring the essentials to the new machine.

The rest of my time? Likely spent googling 'how to make a mac behave like windows' and fiddling with settings. Have fun, folks.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I ordered Super Mario Wonder the other day so I will no doubt be spending my weekend playing that. I've been in need of a bit of a palette cleanser from all the cosy games I've been playing so I think this may do the trick.

Saying that, I've also been slowly progressing in Pokémon Pokopia in an attempt to complete the story and also make my world beautiful. I don't know how long it will take to make my Pokémon's villages a work of art but I'm sure I'll find the time between Super Mario Wonder sessions.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

A little while back, I wrote an article regarding my frustration about how Mario Wonder limits accessibility options to Nabbit, of all characters. I resent the fact that Assist Mode is locked behind the Switch 2 Edition, but I couldn't not get it. So I'll be playing through some of the game with my daughter this weekend, who should finally be well-equipped to step into the shoes of Princess Peach.

Oh, and I'm still very much addicted to Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage, so I'll need to find time for that too!