Here's a headline we never thought we'd be writing — Star Fox's very own Fox McCloud will be making an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Yes, you read that correctly — Fox McCloud will be in the Mario Galaxy movie. No need to pinch yourselves.

Shared by the official Mario Galaxy Movie social media accounts, this is the first official non-Mario character appearing in the movie. Honestly? We sort of wish they hadn't shared this, because it would've been such a cool reveal, but alas.

Anyway, here's the Arwing pilot in all of his CGI glory.

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From the post alone, we think Illumination nailed the look. As for the execution, we'll have to wait and see until the movie drops next week. Who's going to voice him, after all?

And what does this mean for the future of the Mario movies or for Nintendo and Illumination's projects? Are we going full Nintendo Universe? A Smash Bros. Movie?

Also, please don't give us false hope for a new Star Fox game, Nintendo...

Let us know what you think of Fox McCloud in the Mario Galaxy movie in the comments.