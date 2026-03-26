Here's a headline we never thought we'd be writing — Star Fox's very own Fox McCloud will be making an appearance in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.
Yes, you read that correctly — Fox McCloud will be in the Mario Galaxy movie. No need to pinch yourselves.
Shared by the official Mario Galaxy Movie social media accounts, this is the first official non-Mario character appearing in the movie. Honestly? We sort of wish they hadn't shared this, because it would've been such a cool reveal, but alas.
Anyway, here's the Arwing pilot in all of his CGI glory.
From the post alone, we think Illumination nailed the look. As for the execution, we'll have to wait and see until the movie drops next week. Who's going to voice him, after all?
And what does this mean for the future of the Mario movies or for Nintendo and Illumination's projects? Are we going full Nintendo Universe? A Smash Bros. Movie?
Also, please don't give us false hope for a new Star Fox game, Nintendo...
Let us know what you think of Fox McCloud in the Mario Galaxy movie in the comments.
[source instagram.com]
Comments 49
Okay, this is actually pretty rad
What is wrong with you?
Stop spoiling the movie!
Spoiler warning, guys! There are people who want to see the movie.
For half a second there I thought a new Star Fox game was coming...
I do think this should be spoiler tagged, despite nintendo themselves being so open about it.
No idea why Nintendo have decided to announce this now though. Not like a cameo from this guy will attract anyone new to the film.
Do you guys want to spoil the movie any more? Come on now, this is getting silly at this point.
"We sort of wish they hadn't shared this, because it would've been such a cool reveal" - while proceeding to write an article about it with no spoiler tags and a picture on the homepage.
Yeah, Nintendo should not have spoiled this.
I wish they wouldn't have released this spoiler, but Star Fox would probably make a better movie than most Nintendo franchises.
Would be great if they also brought more Star Fox games to Switch 2 in occasion of this, both old (especially Assault for me to finally play it and in a way more convenient way) and hopefully new - regardless, pretty cool on its own, looking forward to the Galaxy Movie even more than I already was!
We're complaining about "spoilers" over an image posted to an official social media account.
Get a grip, people.
So... Now we'll have NCU – Nintendo Cinematic Universe? Lol.
As much as I love Pikmin and Star Fox... I feel like a Mario movie needs to be a Mario movie, not general Nintendo fan service. I don't want to see Kirby and Pikachu in the Zelda movie, for example.
If you want to make a Nintendo universe Smash Bros crossover movie, then do that. But don't call it a Mario movie.
Sorry, probably overthinking this.
@Kiz3000 On the same page as you, can't see the point in revealing it now. If having Fox in the movie will get more bums on seats then why hasn't there been a new Star Fox game in the last 10 years?
Holy...... f***ing s**t.............. This is huge. This can potentially result in Super Smash Bros. movie down the road, and if it does, and it is good, they can take all my money
Thanks for the spoiler.
All for clicks I guess.
Are you going to give away the whole plot in detail on Wednesday then straight after you have seen it? Or have you not got your tickets yet?
I'm glad I'm able to watch it on the 1st in the morning.
Please, please, please, Nintendo, I beg you, give us a new Starfox game!
Well. At least the chances of a new Star Fox game are higher now I suppose.
I hope Mike West voices him.
@N00BiSH Or just a Star Fox movie.
Wonder if Samus' ship will fly past in a scene too.
If Nintendo freely posts this online, you guys can't seriously get upset with NintendoLife for posting it without spoilers. It's like getting upset with your friend who tells you what is in a movie trailer. It's not a spoiler if it's intentionally not kept secret.
@dazzleshell ugh, don't put the thought of an Illumination Star Fox movie in my head. I don't need to have a conniption in the morning.
@dazzleshell
I wondered the same thing (about Samus). That would be super rad if so!
I like how the Dragon Ball scouter is proyected this time, though.
With that said, I'm glad he doesn't look like he came out of Secret Life of Pets or Nick Wilde from Zootopia. However, I hope he has as little screen time as possible, I can accept R.O.B. and Pikmin being there because they have appeared in Mario games and in the latter's case it could be implied they traveled from the real world to the Mushroom Kingdom, but Fox?
Having said that, I hope his inclusion leads to more people knowing him (I know my best friend, her sister and her nephew will), which eventually leads to a new game.
WHAT EVEN IS THIS FILM
It’s not quite April Fools yet, but this would’ve been a great trick! Half the people wouldn’t have believed it.
He’s no cameo, that’s for sure. The fan speculation was right after all. I’m surprised, but not exactly shocked. Like Pikmin, Fox is another creation of Miyamoto’s. Either Peach and Toad get flung REALLY hard out of the Mario universe to meet him or, more likely, he’s flung into their universe for some reason. Star Fox has warp points, after all.
The fact that they reveal him now actually makes me think there’s more huge surprises in store, not less. I’ll be watching next Thursday!
Everyone going "SPOILERS!" as if Nintendo didn't post about it themselves? It's legitimate news, NintendoLife is pretty much obligated to report on it.
Haha, that's a pretty convincing fake! Posted... by the... official account.......?
I’m wondering if this ISNT a cameo. Like, if this has just been a little Easter egg in the film, Nintendo probably wouldn’t have said anything. Because it’s here im now wondering what they’re NOT showing us.
What?! 😯
What is he doing in the movie?
I thought a new Star fox game was finally announced.... hopefully this means a new game is coming.
Thanks for spoiling it.
You know, this makes sense. Why separate Nintendo characters into their own universes? Star Fox, Pikmin, Starfy, Kirby, and Mario can all exist in the same galaxy. Zelda and Metroid should be separate since they're more mature, but the cartoonish Nintendo characters should live together.
No, freaking way! But why spoil such a great Easter egg? But this really confirms that Illumination and Nintendo want to build a full Nintendo cinematic universe at this point. It seems quite likely that Star Fox will get his own film, or at least a short, eventually. Maybe even Pikmin as well, which would be neat.
I’m not counting out this is the accidental early release of an April Fools post…
Be the change you want to see. You had all the power and control to not post this spoiler… and then you did. And for what?
Wow why would you spoil this? I was already seriously deciding not using this site anymore and this "article" has made my decision for me.
see now THIS is hype
Ugh, anything to not give the poor guy a proper new entry. The first Mario movie had an insane amount of references and was overall pretty good for what it was, but that novelty is gone for me with subsequent films. I'll give this a pass, but hopefully those that do watch it have a good time. New Star Fox, please Nintendo 😞
Nintendo with the Mario Galaxy movie is like when you plan a surprise party for someone, and you get really giddy about it, so you keep dropping hints to them about what the surprise could be, having them guess and guess until you eventually just tell them yourself and ruin the surprise.
Woooah, so that WAS fox in the corner of the trailer. Wowza.
A shame Nintendo (don’t blame NL, they are reporting official comms) let it out of the bag early. But it IS cool and makes sense considering the space theme.
I do wonder if this is Nintendo and illumination trying their dab hand at an MCU approach to drip feed multiple IPs existing in the same universe for future animated projects.
A Smash Bros style Avengers Movie event seems like it might not entirely be off the cards after all…
This would have been such an amazing reveal in the film. WHY NINTENDO?! WHY?!
Why do they ruin Hype with Spoilers?
Oh wait they are doing the "30mins of the gameplay so you dont have to play it" model that Nintendo seems to do nowadays
@AnnoyingFrenzy we are annoyed that Illumination is spoiling their own film, not that NL is reporting on it
This makes me wonder if the next 3D Mario is a crossover game. Like Bowser does something which causes all the Nintendo universes to merge and Mario has to journey across them in order to defeat Bowser.
This would have been awesome to experience without knowing. I don't know why they (not Nintendolife) want to spoil such surprises
Ok, the chances of a new Star Fox have risen exponentially now.
It's funny, I'm so used to Fox's design being so angular that seeing his edges softened and rounded makes this feel like the work of a very skilled 3D furry artist (endearing).
It's also kinda frustrating because if this movie really will have a similar runtime to the first one, there's not gonna be any time for ANYTHING, man! It's also a wonder what they could possibly be holding back when they're giving so much away up front?
Honestly, not sure I love Fox's design here. Despite all that game's flaws, I thought his look in the Star Fox Zero promotional art was pretty much perfect. Wish they had stuck to that.
I've never been a big fan of the on-rails arcade gameplay of Star Fox, but I've felt for a long time now like the characters would lend themselves very well to a movie adaptation. Hopefully, this is is a sign of things to come. A movie about anthropomorphic animals in space is seldom touched upon in kids media but has a lot of potential, I feel. Like Guardians of the Galaxy but targeting a younger audience (and the adults who grew up with it). I think such a movie coild succeed where the Ratchet and Clank movie failed and pave the way toward the future success of the Star Fox IP.
Such a self-serving post with no care whatsoever towards those that really don't appreciate such spoilers several days out from the release of the film. You could've titled it "Surprising new character revealed for SMG movie", but no, of course not.
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