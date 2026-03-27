Yesterday, ahead of next week's opening for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on a surprise character who'll be showing up in what we thought would be a Mushroom Kingdom-only affair (Pikmin notwithstanding). Fox McCloud is in the Mario Galaxy Movie.

Yes, Nintendo put out the poster across social media showing the leader of the Star Fox team looking particularly dashing. Put him in an F-18 with Maverick and he'd look right at home. As a reminder, here's the whole thing in all its glory:

For Star Fox-starved fans who've been waiting for 10 years since Star Fox Zero — all through the Switch 1 glory days when we've seen most major Nintendo series get at least one new entry — it's a relief that the platform holder not only remembers the Lylat crew, but has gone and put McCloud in a billion-dollar-grossing movie.

(Okay, it's not yet a billion-dollar-grossing movie, but let's not kid ourselves that this isn't going to be a massive success. My daughter got Birdo in a birthday Happy Meal earlier in the week, asked me who it is and she's now obsessed with her. This thing is going to do just fine at the box office.)

Looking at the comments on the article, and ignoring the ones accusing us of spoilers (if you genuinely think that covering a character on a movie poster is a spoiler, maybe it's time for a brisk, refreshing walk - just whatever you do, don't walk past a cinema. Or a train station. Or a bus stop...), the sentiment from fans seems to be one of confusion. Why would Nintendo not save this reveal for the movie proper?

The obvious answer? Marketing, baby. Specifically to the hardcore Nintendo fans who might have burned all their hype already. It's tough to leave the house at the moment (at least where I live) without seeing a poster or some tie-in product in a shop window, so it's safe to say that awareness of the Galaxy Movie's impending release is high with the general public.