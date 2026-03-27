The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Image: Nintendo / Illumination

Yesterday, ahead of next week's opening for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on a surprise character who'll be showing up in what we thought would be a Mushroom Kingdom-only affair (Pikmin notwithstanding). Fox McCloud is in the Mario Galaxy Movie.

Yes, Nintendo put out the poster across social media showing the leader of the Star Fox team looking particularly dashing. Put him in an F-18 with Maverick and he'd look right at home. As a reminder, here's the whole thing in all its glory:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
"You're becoming more like your father." Image: Nintendo / Illumination

For Star Fox-starved fans who've been waiting for 10 years since Star Fox Zero — all through the Switch 1 glory days when we've seen most major Nintendo series get at least one new entry — it's a relief that the platform holder not only remembers the Lylat crew, but has gone and put McCloud in a billion-dollar-grossing movie.

(Okay, it's not yet a billion-dollar-grossing movie, but let's not kid ourselves that this isn't going to be a massive success. My daughter got Birdo in a birthday Happy Meal earlier in the week, asked me who it is and she's now obsessed with her. This thing is going to do just fine at the box office.)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
He's in it, too — Image: Nintendo / Illumination

Looking at the comments on the article, and ignoring the ones accusing us of spoilers (if you genuinely think that covering a character on a movie poster is a spoiler, maybe it's time for a brisk, refreshing walk - just whatever you do, don't walk past a cinema. Or a train station. Or a bus stop...), the sentiment from fans seems to be one of confusion. Why would Nintendo not save this reveal for the movie proper?

The obvious answer? Marketing, baby. Specifically to the hardcore Nintendo fans who might have burned all their hype already. It's tough to leave the house at the moment (at least where I live) without seeing a poster or some tie-in product in a shop window, so it's safe to say that awareness of the Galaxy Movie's impending release is high with the general public.

However, I'd argue that after months of build-up and the token Mario Movie Directs which start with Miyamoto-san who then passes over to Chris-san, who introduces the trailer, etc, etc, excitement has dropped off a tad. Revealing this detail reminds the hardest of core Nintendo fans that, actually, we haven't seen the whole film already through the trailers.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
And them — Image: Nintendo / Illumination

Letting this fox out of the bag has definitely piqued my interest, as it will have most of the people reading this, Star Fox fans or not. If Fox McCloud is in this thing — if it's not just some cute Pikmin crossovers — there's potential for other Nintendo characters to show up. There's a whole galaxy of stars out there, so what's to stop Samus from showing up in her gunship or a squad of Inklings dropping in to splat Bowser Jr.?

Now, I'm not saying we're suddenly going to have Link pop up through a warp pipe, but it's the potential for genuine surprises that's exciting. And if Fox has his own poster, he must have more than an Arwing flyby cameo. Maybe this won't be your usual competently executed but formulaic, needle-drop-filled Illumination joint. Perhaps this one might have more surprise and delight for grizzled Nintendo vets!

All in all, I like that they've just got out there and presented this pre-release. It arguably shows confidence in the film's core. It signals that perhaps there's enough substance in the story and the writing that you don't need some shlocky twist or character reveal to generate buzz and good word-of-mouth post-release. Maybe it might even be *whisper it*... a good movie!

Here's hoping. We'll find out next week.

Hang on, something just occurred to me. Does this mean that Slippy's in it, too? Oof, on second thoughts, let's call the whole thing off.

Let us know below if you think Nintendo and Illumination's marketing teams should have saved this reveal for the picture, and head to the comments to discuss if you think this opens the door for other surprises.

Do you think the Fox McCloud reveal would have been better saved for the Galaxy Movie itself, rather than for a marketing beat?
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Image: Nintendo / Illumination