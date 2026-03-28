Before Pokémon Pokopia arrived on the Switch 2, Omega Force had worked on the Dragon Quest Builders series. If you have been looking for an excuse to return to Square Enix's first entry, which was made available for the Switch in 2018, we've got some good news.

Earlier this month, Dragon Quest Builders received its first update for the Switch, bumping it up to Version 1.0.1. According to the patch notes on Nintendo's support page, this addressed "several issues" to improve the overall gameplay experience.

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Now, according to Nintendo's Switch 2 compatibility page, as of 24th March 2026, this title is supported on the Switch 2, and the "game behavior is consistent with Nintendo Switch" after "previously identified issues have been resolved with an update".

When this opening entry originally arrived on the Switch, we called it "fun, empowering and Dragon Quest to a tee", awarding it eight out of ten stars. And if you're wondering, according to Nintendo's compatibility page, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is also supported on the Switch 2.

This compatibility update for Dragon Quest Builders follows updates for multiple other Switch games recently.