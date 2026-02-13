Update [ ]: Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered was meant to be out this week, but it's got a last-minute delay, with the title now launching at a "later date" on the Switch and Switch 2.

"Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 are delayed and will launch at a later date. Please watch our social channels for updates."

The other title, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, is still on track for a release on 31st March 2026.

Original Story: [Fri 13th Feb, 2026 01:30 GMT]:

Crystal Dynamic's Legacy of Kain series will be returning this March with Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered and Legacy of Kain: Ascendance.

Both of these titles are coming to the Switch 2 and Switch. Defiance Remastered will be released on 3rd March 2026, and Ascendance is arriving on 31st March 2026.

Here's a description for each title and you see the trailers above and below:

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered is a timeless dark fantasy reborn for a new generation. Return to the dark world of Nosgoth as you take control of both the vampire Kain and his betrayed lieutenant, Raziel, two powerful entities bound by the conflict between fate and free will. A prequel to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is a fast-paced, 2D action platformer built around vertical movement, fluid combat, and skill-driven play, with select PS1 era–inspired 3D sequences. Story and narrative are key to the experience, woven directly into gameplay, cutscenes, and world design. Beautifully crafted retro pixel-art gameplay and anime-influenced cinematics bring Nosgoth’s dark fantasy world to life, telling a new story set in a vast world of collapsing kingdoms, haunted ruins, and shattered timelines.

There will also be a Heart of Darkness Collection, including both games. Will yoube checking out these titles when they arrive on the Switch and Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.