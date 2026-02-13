Update []: Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered was meant to be out this week, but it's got a last-minute delay, with the title now launching at a "later date" on the Switch and Switch 2.
"Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 are delayed and will launch at a later date. Please watch our social channels for updates."
The other title, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, is still on track for a release on 31st March 2026.
Original Story: [Fri 13th Feb, 2026 01:30 GMT]:
Crystal Dynamic's Legacy of Kain series will be returning this March with Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered and Legacy of Kain: Ascendance.
Both of these titles are coming to the Switch 2 and Switch. Defiance Remastered will be released on 3rd March 2026, and Ascendance is arriving on 31st March 2026.
Here's a description for each title and you see the trailers above and below:
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered is a timeless dark fantasy reborn for a new generation. Return to the dark world of Nosgoth as you take control of both the vampire Kain and his betrayed lieutenant, Raziel, two powerful entities bound by the conflict between fate and free will.
A prequel to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Legacy of Kain: Ascendance is a fast-paced, 2D action platformer built around vertical movement, fluid combat, and skill-driven play, with select PS1 era–inspired 3D sequences. Story and narrative are key to the experience, woven directly into gameplay, cutscenes, and world design. Beautifully crafted retro pixel-art gameplay and anime-influenced cinematics bring Nosgoth’s dark fantasy world to life, telling a new story set in a vast world of collapsing kingdoms, haunted ruins, and shattered timelines.
There will also be a Heart of Darkness Collection, including both games. Will yoube checking out these titles when they arrive on the Switch and Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 27
I'm so happy 😁
Just need the Blood Omens. My profile pic been holding it down for like 8 years!
I didn't play Defiance due to not having a PS2 or Xbox so I may get that.
Ascendance looks okay, too. Hadn't read the description before watching the trailer and thought to myself "that looks kind of like Symphony of the Night," so it seems like they made what they aimed for.
Defiance was one of my fav games from this era. Cannot wait to replay it. Fantastic title.
So happy about Defiance and excited but cautious about ascendance. Haven't heard good things about this new character.
Where's the first Kain game?
Defiance is pretty cool but they are really milking a relatively short series here. I suppose the Blood Omen games will come in yet another collection. Par for the course though for how much they repeatedly manhandled the golden egg laid by the first game.
Definitely will be getting both later this year but for Switch 1 or Switch 2? Probably may had to do a coin toss on that.
Kudos to Sony for getting the announcements, but I had no doubt this was also coming to the Switch platform..
Looks great, can't wait! 👍
Currently in a giant mansion in Blood Omen funnily enough. Decent game with awful hitboxes and I never seem to have enough health. But fun enough.
I never knew about these games. Looks like I will be picking these up at some point.
oh yes ive wanted to play this game again for many years im cant wait
@FaroreAbhorsen @Liam_Doolan Same, i would love a remake/ remaster of the original. Soul Reaver and the rest were good games but i like the original most
Please tell me they brought back Amy Hennig to write the plot and script for this new game.
It could be a 1/10 for gameplay, but I'd still get it for those reasons alone.
I've been holding off on the first collection. When this new one comes out I'll get both so I can experience the complete story.
Looks super cool! Are the earlier Kain games available on Switch if I wanna play them first?
It seems this will be Dennis Dyack's year. Deadhaus Sonata is already in advanced development, and now they're remastering Legacy of Kain; it's only a matter of time before they do the same for Blood Omen.
Let's hope they at least remaster Eternal Darkness.
CDE GOT A NEW GAME OUT THE DOOR! They didn't make it themselves but FINALLY something NEW from that AAA disaster was able to survive the fall out The Randy Disaster and Wrath of Phil!
FELLOWSHIP REDEMPTION ARC! FELLOWSHIP REDEMPTION ARC!
THIS IS MY COPE! THERE ARE MANY LIKE IT, BUT THIS ONE IS MINE!
On a calmer, more serious note: I wonder why they're doing Defiance instead of Blood Omen Duoligy. Wonder why they didn't do Blood Onen first. That might be a bit concerning
Nice to see even more Legacy of Kain games coming also to Switch 1 and 2, this time both a remaster and a completely new one - happy for those interested in any of them (potentially me included for both, but I have to play Soul Reaver 1 and 2 first and foremost also considering that I already have them)!
Time to dive back into the dark fantasy of these games, then! The new game looks fab, too!
@Johnny_Arthur The first thing I thought when I saw this announcement, that maybe Eternal Darkness remaster…or even resurrection of the incrediblre looking but cancelled sequel could get some hope of getting green light!
@Varoennauraa From what I've read in Dennis Dyack's messages, he's already resolved his issue with Epic and is actually working with the Unreal Engine. This means he's no longer dealing with the issue of owing money to anyone and is therefore working without worry.
In other words, if Nintendo calls him again to make the sequel to Eternal Darkness and offers him a good sum, he's not going to spend it paying Epic.
That was rather unexpected. Next Blood Omen!
I'm a bit unsure about that new 2D game thoug, it looks rather rough, and the animations are super stiff.
This is super exciting. I had a Dreamcast & then a GameCube back in the day, so I only ever got to play the first Soul Reaver since the second was canceled after the Dreamcast was discontinued. It's still one of my favorite games to this day, so I was ecstatic when the Remaster of both 1 & 2 came out. Now I'll be able to complete the trilogy.
Why can’t I find it on the e-shop?
Are these game key cards?
Does anyone know?
@Kenchi did you not read the article?
@HauntedMasque this update came after his/her post. Game was supposed to come out this morning, so I wonder after not finding it on the shop they came here to check what was going on.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...