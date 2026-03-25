Sonic Frontiers took the series in a new direction when it launched in 2022 with its "open-zone" design, and it seems Sega might not be entirely done with it just yet...

As highlighted by Gematsu, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has recently rated Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition. Platforms and other details have not been shared at this stage.

Definitive Edition releases aren't out of the ordinary for Sonic titles in recent years. We're also reminded how Sonic Origins Plus was previously leaked via the same game rating committee.

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As of November last year, Sega reported Frontiers had sold 4.57 million units worldwide. It also received some post-launch DLC along the way. Unfortunately, it wasn't the best experience on the Switch, so a "Definitive Edition" would no doubt be a great opportunity for a Switch 2 release.

Of course, nothing has been officially announced or confirmed just yet, so if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.