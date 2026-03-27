Ahead of the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on 1st April 2026, the voice actor for the newly-confirmed Fox McCloud has been revealed.

The intrepid space pilot will be voiced by Glen Powell, who is perhaps best known for his work on Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. Rather fitting, wouldn't you say? He's also appeared in movies such as The Running Man, Twisters, and Hit Man.

Powell revealed the news himself via an Instagram reel below:

Fox McCloud was recently announced via a new official poster for the Mario Galaxy movie, and since he's being voiced by a fairly well-known actor, we have our hopes up that it's more than just a quick cameo.

It's also been confirmed that Pikmin will show up in the movie after the little scamps showed up in a brief teaser video online.