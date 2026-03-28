Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park got released this week and if you're curious to see how it compares to the original game on the Switch, this video might be of interest.

YouTube channel 'ElAnalistaDeBits' has released a side-by-side graphics comparison. This showcases the frame rate and resolutions of the Switch and Switch 2 Edition. The resolution jumps from 1080p to a native 4K in docked, and handheld also gets a bump.

As for the frame rate, it maintains a solid 60fps in both the docked and handheld modes. Here's a closer look:

If you haven't already got the Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park, it's a paid upgrade priced at $19.99 / £16.99. You can also purchase the entire package for $79.99 / £66.99.

To find out more about the Switch 2 Edition and this new content, check out our review here on Nintendo Life: