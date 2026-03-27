Classification boards around the globe often reveal game announcements ahead of schedule, and it looks like it might have happened again this week.

If you were a fan of Dante's older adventures on the Switch, according to a new listing on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, Devil May Cry 5 Devil Hunter Edition is on its way to the Switch 2 at some point in the future.

Devil May Cry 5, starring young devil hunter Nero and the legendary Dante, originally made its debut on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019 and runs on Capcom's RE Engine. It was followed up by a Special Edition for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020.

The Switch eShop is currently home to Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2 and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition. Keep in mind Capcom hasn't officially announced anything about Devil May Cry 5 coming to the Switch 2.

This news follows a rating for a new "Definitive Edition" of Sonic Frontiers surfacing in Korea earlier this week.