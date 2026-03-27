Recently, one of the key topics surrounding the Switch 2 is its price; specifically whether we can expect it to go up thanks to the insane demand and shortage of RAM.

Well, if you want a glimpse into the potential dark times ahead, then look no further than Sony. The company has announced that the PS5 will be receiving a staggering price increase that is being attributed to "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" (thanks, Push Square). The changes will be effective from 2nd April 2026.

So, the prices of the PS5 consoles and the PS Portal will be as follows:

- PS5: £479.99/€549.99/$549.99 > £569.99/€649.99/$649.99

- PS5 Digital Edition: £429.99/€499.99/$499.99 > £519.99/€599.99/$599.99

- PS5 Pro: £699.99/€799.99/$699.99 > £789.99/€899.99/$899.99

- PS Portal: £199.99/€219.99/$199.99 > £219.99/€249.99/$249.99

Hold up, hold up... $900 for the PS5 Pro?! Oh wow, this is getting out of hand now. We can only imagine that PS5 sales are going to absolutely tank from April onwards, which is no doubt good news for Nintendo and the Switch 2 in the short term, but how long can it last?

At £395.99 / €469.99 / $449.99, the Switch 2 is arguably at the absolute limit of what most would deem to be 'affordable' in this day and day, and that's pushing it. If it goes up in price in the near future, we reckon Nintendo will struggle to maintain its early sales momentum.